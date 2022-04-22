Ole Miss' Joiner, La Salle's Clark transfer to NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) North Carolina State is adding Mississippi transfer Jarkel Joiner and La Salle transfer Jack Clark.

The school announced both additions Friday.

Joiner is a 6-foot-1 guard with one year of eligibility remaining. He had played two seasons at Cal State Bakersfield, then sat out a season before playing two seasons at Ole Miss. He led the Rebels in scoring last year at 13.2 points per game, and also led the Western Athletic Conference in scoring at 18.6 points as a sophomore at Bakersfield.

Clark is a 6-8 fourth-year junior with two years of eligibility remaining. He averaged 12.0 points and 5.8 rebounds last season as the Explorers' No. 2 scorer.

Joiner and Clark join a Wolfpack roster in flux with leading scorers Dereon Seabron (17.3) and Terquavion Smith (16.3) testing the NBA draft waters and No. 3 scorer Jericole Hellems (13.7) out of eligibility.

---

