Ole Miss hits key free throws, takes down Detroit-Mercy

Nov. 14—OXFORD — Behind 22 points and a career-high seven assists from junior guard Jaylen Murray, Ole Miss defeated Detroit-Mercy 70-69 at SJB Pavilion Tuesday night, improving to 3-0 on the season.

Trailing 69-68 with 25.2 seconds to play, senior guard Allen Flanigan hit a pair of free throws to put the Rebels in front. Detroit (0-3) held for the final shot, but Marcus Tankersley's try on the baseline was well defended and was just off at the buzzer.

Ole Miss (3-0) was outrebounded 33-28 and attempted six free throws in the game.

"(We) missed all sorts of shots around the basket. We just have to do a better job demanding fouls," Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard said. "Victory is going to favor the most aggressive team. And tonight, I don't think we shot a free throw. The stat sheet says five or six, but I don't remember any free throws until the end ... That's a problem. And that right there tells you who the most aggressive team (was). They were."

The Rebels started the game on a 10-0 run and held Detroit scoreless for more than five minutes to open the game. The Titans went on a run of their own and led by one with just under six minutes left in the half. The teams went back-and-forth for the remainder of the period, with the Rebels taking a 34-31 lead into halftime. Ole Miss shot 41% from the field in the first half compared to 50% for Detroit but hit 6 of 10 3-point tries.

Detroit retook the lead early in the second half and led by two with 2:51 to play. Murrell responded with the go-ahead 3-pointer on the next possession. Detroit's Trenton Johnson proceeded to hit his own go-ahead shot from deep. Murray then split his free throws to tie the game at 68.

After Stone hit one of two from the line to put Detroit back ahead, Flanigan was fouled on the next possession. He calmly hit both of his free throws, giving Detroit one more chance on the other end. Tankersley tried to back his defender down near the basket and spin free for an open look, but his shot went off the rim as the clock expired.

Senior guard Matt Murrell finished with 17 points. Murray scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half, and senior center Jamarion Sharp led the team with 10 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

Murray and Murrell had a combined 13 assists and two turnovers.

"That's basically what gave us a chance to win a game," Beard said.

Ole Miss hosts Sam Houston State Friday night in the Throwback Game in the Tad Pad. The game tips off at 8 p.m. and will not be broadcast.

