Ole Miss hiring ex-Giants head coach Joe Judge

Following a regime change in New England, former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge recently found himself without a job.

However, Judge’s stint on unemployment didn’t last long.

OMSpirit’s Chuck Rounsaville (via on3) reports that Judge will be joining Lane Kiffin’s staff at Ole Miss. He will handle multiple roles.

Ole Miss has done it again with the hiring of former New York Giants head coach and longtime NFL assistant Joe Judge. Judge, who spent the past 12 years in the NFL, is reportedly being hired as a senior analyst. OMSpirit’s Chuck Rounsaville is also hearing the newest staffer will work with special teams at Ole Miss.

Judge was hired by the Giants in 2020 but the union only lasted two seasons. He was fired after compiling a 10-23 record and going on a wild 11-minute rant following the 2021 regular season.

The end of Judge’s tenure in East Rutherford was ugly and embarrassing for the organization but after a year away from the game, he found himself back on Bill Belichick’s staff.

Judge now returns to the college ranks where he last coached in 2011 as a member of Nick Saban’s Alabama staff.

