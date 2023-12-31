Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin shares Rose Bowl prediction for Alabama vs. Michigan

Despite still only being 48 years of age, there aren’t many coaches in football who have seen and done the things Lane Kiffin has. Kiffin earned his first head coaching role with the Oakland Raiders at only 32 years of age, before an ugly departure after two years. He then ended up at Tennessee before leaving for the USC job where he was eventually fired on the airport tarmac.

After a wild few years, Kiffin settled down and joined Nick Saban at Alabama to help rehab his career and image. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Kiffin was a finalist for the Broyles Award which is given to the top assistant coach in America. Kiffin left Alabama after the 2016 season to take over the head coaching role at FAU and is now obviously with Ole Miss.

Kiffin has had numerous stops, but his time in Tuscaloosa with Saban has always been special to Lane. He is always the first person to give Saban credit in the media, but also will never speak an ill word of the team or school. I think a large part of it is he has interest in the Alabama job down the road, and honestly I am not opposed with the way he’s turning the Ole Miss program around.

The Rebels capped off a program record 11-2 season in 2023 with a statement win over Penn State in the Peach Bowl yesterday. Before the game, the College GameDay crew asked Kiffin his thoughts on the Rose Bowl. Kiffin chuckled with the guys for putting him on the spot and setting him up, but ultimately said, “Come on Herbstreit, that’s a set up, but Roll Tide!”

