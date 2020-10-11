Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin rocks DK Metcalf mask against Alabama Crimson Tide

Lane Kiffin rocks DK Metcalf mask against Alabama Crimson Tide originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

There have been a lot of players to roll through Ole Miss who have gone on to have fantastic NFL careers.

Ole Miss first year head coach Lane Kiffin decided to sport a face mask honoring a few former Rebel legends to come through Oxford, Mississippi against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.

First, Kiffin’s mask read ‘Manning 10/18’, honoring former Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning and his older brother Peyton, who had a nice collegiate career at Tennessee.

In the second half, Kiffin changed it up and his mask read ‘Metcalf 14’ honoring current Seattle Seahawks second-year wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Not a bad Rebel to sport at all, coach.

At Ole Miss, Metcalf was an absolute monster. If his 6’4” 230-pound frame doesn’t beat you then his 4.3 40-yard dash time surely will. After redshirting the 2016 season, Metcalf totaled 65 catches for 1,215 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Seahawks drafted him in the second round, No. 64 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Will this mask be a good luck charm for Kiffin to beat his former boss at Alabama Nick Saban? Something no former coach of Saban’s has ever done before…

