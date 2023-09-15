Ole Miss-Georgia Tech: Who has the edge?

Sep. 15—Quarterback

Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart is third nationally in passing efficiency, completing 70% of his passes for 601 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Georgia Tech's Haynes King currently ranks 15th in efficiency with seven touchdowns and one interception. Both quarterbacks are playing well, but the Rebels' passing game is likely to produce higher yardage totals.

Edge: Ole Miss

Running back

Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins has had a rough go of it through two games, with just 108 yards on 3.5 yards per carry. He ran for 1,567 yards last season and will more than likely find his footing sooner than later. Georgia Tech's duo of Jamal Haynes and Trevion Cooley have a combined 309 rushing yards, spearheading a Yellow Jacket running game that is tied for 20th nationally at 221.5 yards per game. Right now Georgia Tech is running the ball better than the Rebels, but Ole Miss still has Judkins and a coaching staff that wants to establish the run.

Edge: Ole Miss

Wide receiver/tight end

Tight end Caden Prieskorn has not played yet for the Rebels, and wide receiver Tre Harris — who has five touchdown catches already — left last week's game with an injury. Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade have picked up the slack with 19 total catches and 300 yards combined. Georgia Tech's Malik Rutherford leads the team with 10 catches for 145 and is one of three Yellow Jacket receivers with at least 100 yards.

Edge: Even

Offensive line

The Rebels returned four of five starters from last season's group up front — and five with significant starting experience — but the results have been mixed so far, and the lineups have changed as well. Washington transfer Victor Curne has seen the majority of the time at left tackle over returning starter Jayden Williams, and UAB transfer Quincy McGee has seen most of the reps at the guard spot opposite Jeremy James lately. The Rebels have struggled to run the ball, and Dart was sacked four times at Tulane. King has been sacked just once this season.

Edge: Georgia Tech

Defensive line

A Georgia Tech transfer, senior defensive end Jared Ivey, is among the top players the Rebels have up front. Ivey returned a fumble 26 yards for a touchdown at Tulane last weekend and has two tackles for loss this season. Defensive tackles J.J. Pegues, Stephon Wynn Jr. and Josh Harris are stout up front as well; the Rebels are giving up 102 yards per game on the ground, which is tied for 45th nationally. Cedric Johnson is playing a hybrid linebacker/defensive end role currently.

Edge: Ole Miss

Linebackers

Ole Miss has eight sacks as a team this season — the average of four per game is tied for ninth nationally — and half of those have been registered by players currently listed at linebacker. Georgia Tech has not logged a sack this season. Rebels seniors Khari Coleman and Ashanti Cistrunk have each made 10 tackles through two games. Trenilyas Tatum leads Yellow Jackets linebackers with 10 tackles this season.

Edge: Ole Miss

Defensive backs

Georgia Tech has surrendered three passing touchdowns over two games; Ole Miss has allowed just one. The Rebels rank 14th nationally in passing efficiency defense and have received contributions from a number of players new and old. Cornerback Zamari Walton, another Georgia Tech transfer, is starting for Ole Miss at the cornerback spot opposite veteran Deantre Prince. K.J. Wallace leads the Yellow Jackets with three passes defended.

Edge: Ole Miss

Special teams

Ole Miss kicker Caden Davis was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after nailing all three of this field goal tries at Tulane, including a career-long 56 yarder. As a team, Georgia Tech is 2 of 5 on field goal tries. The Rebels are averaging 18 yards per punt return, with most of that coming on a 70-yard touchdown return by Watkins against Mercer.

Edge: Ole Miss

