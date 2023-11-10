Ole Miss-Georgia: Who has the edge?

Nov. 10—Quarterbacks

Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Georgia's Carson Beck have very similar surface-level numbers — 16 touchdowns, four interceptions and each with a passer rating between 164 and 169. Beck has a higher completion percentage and yardage total while Dart leads in both yards per completion and attempt. Dart is also a significantly more dynamic running threat and has more in-game experience.

Edge: Ole Miss

Running backs

Rebels preseason All-American Quinshon Judkins has continued his recent torrid stretch, notching his third-straight 100-yard game and fourth in five games. Georgia's running game has been a bit hit or miss — while averaging nearly 168 yards per game, the Bulldogs have been below that mark on four occasions, including last weekend in a win over Missouri. Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton have a combined 927 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Edge: Ole Miss

Wide receivers/tight ends

Georgia superstar tight end Brock Bowers underwent ankle surgery, and it appears he will once again be out for the Bulldogs. He's the best tight end in the country and leads Georgia with 567 yards and four touchdowns. Georgia still has talented receiving options, though, including Rara Thomas, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Dominic Lovett and Ladd McConkey, who have a combined 1,405 yards between them. Ole Miss' senior trio of Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade continues to shine, as each has at least 600 yards. Harris had a career-high 213 yards last weekend.

Edge: Ole Miss

Offensive line

The Rebels have already surrendered more sacks than they did all of last season, and there have been times when the front had trouble getting a push in the run game. That isn't the case anymore, though, as Ole Miss has averaged just under 209 rushing yards its last five games. Georgia leads the SEC with just nine sacks allowed and is second in the conference with 39 tackles for loss allowed (Ole Miss has allowed 63).

Edge: Georgia

Defensive line

Georgia's defenses have been as dominant as any in the last few years, and that's true once again in 2023. There's no Jalen Carter-type, marquee player up front for the Bulldogs, but the group hasn't dropped off. Georgia is once again among the best teams nationally in shutting down the run, ranking 15th with 100.3 yards per game allowed. The Bulldogs are hard to push around in the trenches.

Edge: Georgia

Linebackers

Smael Mondon leads Georgia with 43 tackles and will be without one of the key linebacking pieces without the services of Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who was injured last weekend. Dumas-Johnson is second on the team with 5.5 tackles for loss. The Bulldogs feature exceptional size at linebacker — and everywhere, for that matter. Ole Miss is among the best teams nationally in sacking the quarterback, and much of that comes from the linebacking corps.

Edge: Georgia

Secondary

Georgia has the top pass defense in the SEC at 182.2 yards per game allowed; the Bulldogs have not allowed an opposing team to throw for more than 260 yards in a single game and have held four teams under 150 passing yards. Ole Miss had held its prior three opponents to 250 passing yards or less until Texas A&M threw for 305 yards last weekend. Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith is tied for second in the SEC with four interceptions.

Edge: Georgia

Special teams

Georgia has great kickoff and punt return units, with the former ranking 15th in the nation. Both teams feature good kickoff return coverage, and Georgia has not had a single Brett Thorson punt returned this season. Bulldogs freshman kicker Peyton Woodring is 17 of 20 on field goals this season, and Ole Miss senior Caden Davis is 14 of 18.

Edge: Georgia

