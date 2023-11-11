Ole Miss-Georgia 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Rebels, Bulldogs

No. 9 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 in SEC play) faces what is perhaps its biggest game yet of the 2023 college football season on Saturday.

Lane Kiffin's Rebels team will travel to Athens, Georgia, to take on the No. 2 team in college football in Kirby Smart's Bulldogs. A win for the Rebels not only would be a program-defining victory for the program, but also keep Ole Miss alive in the SEC West divisional and College Football Playoff races.

But Georgia is the two-time defending national champion for a reason, and has even overcome the loss of all-world tight end Brock Bowers with impressive wins over No. 14 Missouri and Florida without him. That said, the Bulldogs aren't the world-beaters of seasons past, and have had close calls against Auburn, South Carolina and Missouri.

Here's how the "College GameDay" crew picked the Ole Miss-Georgia game, including predictions from Kirk Hebrstreit, Lee Corso and guest picker Nolan Smith:

Ole Miss-Georgia predictions on 'College GameDay': Who Nolan Smith, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso picked:

Desmond Howard: Georgia

Pat McAfee: Georgia

Nolan Smith: Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit: N/A (calling game for ESPN)

Lee Corso: Georgia

