Ole Miss freshman DaMarcus Thomas potentially seriously injured at practice

Ole Miss tight end DaMarcus Thomas was potentially seriously injured at practice on Monday morning, Rebels coach Lane Kiffin told reporters.

According to The Clarion Ledger, Thomas was taken via helicopter to a hospital after sustaining an injury that Kiffin said left Thomas “motionless and without feeling in his body for several minutes.” Kiffin said Thomas later was able to experience some feeling in his body, but the freshman’s prognosis is currently unclear.

Ole Miss ended practice immediately after Thomas was injured.

From The Clarion-Ledger:

Kiffin said he's never seen an injury like this in his lifetime in football. Kiffin ended practice immediately after the injury and the entire team and coaching staff waited outside with Thomas until an ambulance arrived. When the ambulance did arrive, it was determined that he'd need to be helicoptered to a hospital because of the severity of the injury.

Kiffin was so shaken by Thomas’ injury that he called his ex-wife and told her that he doesn’t care if their son ever plays football again.

"They keep touching him going 'Do you feel this? Do you feel this?' He keeps saying no," Kiffin said. "And you're thinking about your own kid. I don't know. That's the first time I'd seen something where I just called [Kiffin's son] Knox's mom and said I couldn't care less whether he ever plays football ever after seeing that."

Per The Clarion-Ledger, Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy told reporters that Thomas’ injury occurred on a “normal football play” and was a “freak accident.”

Thomas is a 6-foot-1, 245-pound freshman from Whatley, Alabama. He has played in five games so far this season for Ole Miss, including in the team’s win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

More from Yahoo Sports: