Ole Miss football's new sideline touchdown celebration? A basketball goal for slam dunks

OXFORD — Basketball season doesn't get underway in Oxford until Nov. 6, but Ole Miss football still threw down a dunk on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

After running back Quinshon Judkins scored the Rebels' first touchdown against Vanderbilt, Ole Miss brought out a new prop.

Judkins celebrated his touchdown with a dunk on a basketball hoop that was raised on the far end of the Ole Miss sideline for the occasion.

A Vanderbilt logo had been taped to the backboard for good measure.

touchdunk pic.twitter.com/Edm1cd0VVz — Not Ole Miss Problems (@OleMissNoProb) October 28, 2023

The touchdown marked the eighth on the season for Judkins, who posted 16 rushing touchdowns as a freshman last season. He finished the first quarter with 84 rushing yards.

