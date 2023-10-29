Ole Miss football's new sideline touchdown celebration? A basketball goal for slam dunks
OXFORD — Basketball season doesn't get underway in Oxford until Nov. 6, but Ole Miss football still threw down a dunk on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
After running back Quinshon Judkins scored the Rebels' first touchdown against Vanderbilt, Ole Miss brought out a new prop.
Judkins celebrated his touchdown with a dunk on a basketball hoop that was raised on the far end of the Ole Miss sideline for the occasion.
A Vanderbilt logo had been taped to the backboard for good measure.
touchdunk pic.twitter.com/Edm1cd0VVz
— Not Ole Miss Problems (@OleMissNoProb) October 28, 2023
The touchdown marked the eighth on the season for Judkins, who posted 16 rushing touchdowns as a freshman last season. He finished the first quarter with 84 rushing yards.
JUICE: How Lane Kiffin's dog, Juice, learned to fetch the kickoff tee at Ole Miss football games
David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.
Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.
This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football dunk celebration: Rebels use basketball goal on sideline