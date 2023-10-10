Ole Miss football's report card midway through the regular season

Oct. 10—Six games down, six (regular-season) games to go.

At the midway point of the 2023 season, No. 13 Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) is off to another strong start. The Rebels are a win away from bowl eligibility for the fourth time in four years under head coach Lane Kiffin, have two ranked wins and have won two tight games in a row since losing at Alabama.

The numbers are no doubt solid thus far — Ole Miss is averaging 41.7 points per game and is surrendering 23.8 points per game, which rank seventh and 58th nationally, respectively. Now that the regular season is halfway over, though, it's time to take a deeper look into the Rebels offense, defense and special teams and give them grades for their performances thus far.

Offense: B+

Averaging nearly 42 points per game would generally be thought of as a rousing success, but if you've watched Ole Miss this season, you know it hasn't always been perfect offensively. The Rebels were one of the best rushing teams in the country last season at nearly 257 yards per game and returned many of the key pieces for that to one again be the case — star sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins and senior Ulysses Bentley IV, four of five starters on the offensive line and dual-threat junior quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The results on the ground this far have been uneven, however: Ole Miss is up to 183.3 yards per game rushing on the ground but have failed to cross the 100-yard mark on two occasions. For reference, that happened once all of last season. Judkins was injured earlier in the year and transfers Victor Curne and Quincy McGee worked their way into the starting offensive line group, challenging what we thought was certain continuity. Also of note is that Zach Evans, who ran for nearly 1,000 yards last season, is now in the NFL.

The last two games have been encouraging for the Rebels in the running game, however, having produced two of their three-highest rushing outputs of the season. Bentley has stepped into a bigger role and has looked like a perfect complement to Judkins. The rushing numbers will likely get better over the home stretch.

The passing game has been largely consistent, and Dart has taken huge strides in his consistency. He's thrown for 1,638 yards 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions, and has another 302 yards and four scores on the ground.

Unsurprisingly, Dart has been at his best with his top receiver, senior Tre Harris, on the field. Harris has had various injuries, however, and senior tight end Caden Prieskorn and senior receiver Zakhari Franklin are still finding their grooves after missing the first three games of the season. Consequently, there's been some inconsistency here and there. At the end of the day, though, Dart is ranked in the top-20 nationally in passing efficiency, yards per attempt and yards per completion, and Harris and seniors Dayton Wade and Jordan Watkins have been largely stellar out wide as well. When at full strength, the passing game is devastating.

Another good sign: Ole Miss has already scored more fourth-quarter points in six games this season (82) compared to all of last season (77). The Rebels are scoring when it matters.

Defense: B

It's hard to ignore the game where Ole Miss gave up 637 yards of offense to LSU, but more often than not, the Rebels have made strong adjustments under first-year defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

The good: Ole Miss is tied for fifth nationally at 3.67 sacks per game, tied for 12th in tackles for loss per game at 7.8 and tied for 11th in turnover margin at plus-six (though this is partly an offensive statistic). The bad: The Rebels have had trouble getting off the field on third down, with opponents converting at a 43.6% clip (102nd). They are are ranked 109th in passing yards per game allowed and have allowed 131 first downs, which is 116th in the country.

A good sign, however, is that quarter-by-quarter scoring by opponents is very even — there are just seven more points allowed in the highest-scoring (third) than the lowest (first). Through 13 games last season, the quarter-by-quarter defensive output was all over the place, with a 70-point disparity between the highest (second) and lowest (third). Consistency is crucial, and Golding has done a good job of preventing the back-breaking quarter. The defense kept the Rebels in games against Tulane and Arkansas (and even the Alabama loss) when the offense wasn't its best.

The defensive line was considered a strength heading into the season, and it has largely played itself out that way, with depth being among the biggest reasons for the success.

While it might have been a worry in the summer, linebacker has been a strength for the Rebels thus far. A large part of that is the play of freshman Suntarine Perkins, who has looked every bit of the five-star recruit he came to campus as. Seniors Khari Coleman, Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste and Ashanti Cistrunk have been great as well, with the latter earning SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors following the Arkansas win.

Defensive back play has been OK, with the LSU game being the most glaring displaying of occasional coverage breakdowns and misplaying the ball. Senior safeties Daijhan Anthony and John Saunders Jr. and junior Trey Washington have come up huge at various points.

Tackling, however, has been a mixed bag. The Rebels have missed 68 tackles this season according to Pro Football Focus, and have a team tackling grade of 69.2 (57th nationally). It's been a point of emphasis the last few weeks and figures to be going forward.

Special teams/Miscellaneous: B

Texas A&M senior transfer Caden Davis has made some huge kicks. He's 11 of 14 overall — and 4 of 6 from 40 yards and beyond — with a long of 56 yards. The Rebels are averaging 16 yards per kick return (t-113th), 12.29 yards per punt return (31st) and are allowing 15.88 yards per kick return (24th) and 14.83 yards per punt return (117th). The Rebels have blocked one kick and have allowed two blocked kicks and one blocked punt.

The "miscellaneous" here is for penalties. The Rebels have committed 41 penalties, which is tied for 103rd nationally. Their mark of 6.83 penalties per game is tied for 98th, and their penalty yardage average of 65 yards per game is tied for 110th. That has to be cleaned up sooner than later.

