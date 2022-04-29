Ole Miss football's Matt Corral falls out of NFL Draft's first round. Here's where he fits on Day 2

Matt Corral, the former Ole Miss football quarterback, was not selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Corral entered this draft cycle in the conversation to be the first quarterback drafted on the back of his stellar 2020 and 2021 seasons. In 2020, Corral led all Division I players in total offense per game and in 2021 Corral finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting and led Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular season in school history.

Nevertheless, Corral was not one of the first 32 players drafted. The only quarterback picked in Thursday's first round was Pittsburgh product Kenny Pickett, staying at home to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Of course, there are still quarterback needy teams that could stand to add someone of Corral's caliber. Here's a breakdown of the teams that might add Corral on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Day 2 picks: 35, 69, 90

The team geographically closest to Oxford, Mississippi, is in a unique position of both competing for the playoffs now and contemplating moving on from quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the near future.

The Titans traded Corral's former Ole Miss teammate A.J. Brown on Thursday, but will have the chance to keep the Rebels presence on the roster if they want to add Corral.

Day 2 picks: 37, 68, 80

Rookie Davis Mills handled his position pretty well last year, but the Texans organization is still going through a period of change. With Lovie Smith taking over as coach, it wouldn't be a shock for the team to bring in some competition for Mills.

It's a risky place to land, both because the Texans are rebuilding and because Mills is another young player with upside as opposed to being a veteran on the way out. Still, it's a place Corral could compete and eventually take the reins if given the opportunity.

Day 2 picks: 40, 41, 72

Drew Lock and Geno Smith will compete for the Seahawks' starting job this year, unless Seattle decides to bring in fresh blood for its first year post-Russell Wilson. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's mentor, a link that could come in handy.

The Seahawks' plan for the future isn't clear after trading away or cutting many of its veterans this offseason. But if Corral can land on the west coast and reunite with college teammate D.K. Metcalf, that's got to be considered a win.

Day 2 picks: 43, 58, 74, 82

After dealing long-time starter Matt Ryan to the Colts, the Falcons are in the market for a quarterback for the first time in more than a decade. Falcons coach Arthur Smith attended Ole Miss' pro day to watch Corral in person and Smith's play-action-heavy offense could help shelter Corral against some of the challenges of the transition from college to pro football early.

Day 2 picks: 46, 97

The Lions didn't get much from Jared Goff after acquiring him from the Rams last offseason. Goff is under contract for three more years, but there's an option in his deal that makes it easier for the Lions to part ways with him after the 2022 season.

It's never an easy job for a quarterback to come in and have to lead a rebuild right away. But if Corral ends up in Detroit, he could sit behind Goff for a little while and adjust to the speed of the pro game while waiting his turn to take over.

Day 2 picks: 49

Like the Seahawks, the Saints have a pair of veterans at quarterback but could gain something from adding some fresh blood. Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton both have long track records but the Saints' roster is still built to win now, and adding a cheap, young quarterback like Corral could extend that contention window.

Is now the time for Corral to follow in fellow Ole Miss standout Archie Manning's footsteps?

Carolina Panthers

Day 2 picks: None

The Panthers are arguably the most quarterback-needy team in the league, but are also without a second or third round pick. If the Panthers want to mortgage future draft picks or sell some players currently on roster to move back into Day 2, Corral could help them out. If not, it's hard to imagine Corral falling into Day 3 when the Panthers pick again.

