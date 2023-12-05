Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin congratulates Penn State star opting out of Peach Bowl

OXFORD — When Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin joined Penn State coach James Franklin for a Zoom press conference on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Peach Bowl, Kiffin hoped Franklin would deliver some opt-out news regarding his defensive stalwarts.

"I got an early report from my personnel people that (they have) phenomenal players, great starters on defense," Kiffin said when asked what he knew about the Nittany Lions. "I was hoping Coach Franklin was going to announce they're opting out. That would help us with that too. So that's all I know."

Kiffin had to wait for a couple of days, but he got his wish Tuesday. Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson, projected by most as a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, announced he'll be skipping the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 (11 a.m., ESPN).

Kiffin was quick to react to the news.

"Best of luck!!" he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Congrats on a great career!!"

Robinson posted four sacks for the Nittany Lions (10-2) this season in 10 games. He compiled 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks over a three-year collegiate career between Penn State and Maryland.

Kiffin has said he is not anticipating any Rebels (10-2) to opt out.

