What Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin said about firing of Zach Arnett, coaching volatility

OXFORD — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin said he was surprised by the heightening volatility of coaching jobs in college football on Monday.

The comments come in the wake of Mississippi State's decision to fire first-year coach Zach Arnett. Texas A&M also fired its coach, Jimbo Fisher, on Saturday. He spent six years with the Aggies.

"It's not like it used to be," Kiffin said. "It used to be that you had time to build things. You had years to sign classes and see them develop before you make a decision, so that's obviously not what's going on."

Arnett, a former Bulldogs defensive coordinator who was hired as head coach following Mike Leach's death, accumulated a 4-6 record this season. Mississippi State is coming off a 51-10 loss to Texas A&M.

"I don't know how you do that that fast," Kiffin said. "Or how the expectation is to judge you that fast about the job that you did.

"Unfortunately, it's kind of the in thing to fire people fast. It's a lot of grass is always greener. So it is what it is."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin said about firing of Zach Arnett