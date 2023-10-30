What Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin said about Jimbo Fisher hot seat at Texas A&M

OXFORD — It's Texas A&M week for Ole Miss football, and it's now accompanied by a certain level of palace intrigue between Rebels coach Lane Kiffin and Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher.

There have been a handful of swipes taken between the two coaches in the media recently, seemingly incited by Fisher hiring co-defensive coordinator DJ Durkin away from the Rebels after the 2021 season and more than doubling his salary.

Kiffin has been quick to point out Texas A&M's financial advantages in the past, particularly as it relates to recruiting. Fisher took exception to this in February 2022, calling Kiffin and other coaches around the SEC who have said similar things "clown acts."

Kiffin twisted the knife after the Rebels beat the Aggies last season.

"Maybe Jimbo has a Joker outfit for me," he said.

Fisher's results at Texas A&M have sowed some discontent among the Aggies' fanbase, leading to plenty of media speculation that he might be on the hot seat. Fisher is in his sixth season in charge of the Aggies, and he has finished with fewer than three losses once.

After posting an 83-23 mark at Florida State, Fisher is 44-24 with the Aggies. He is set to make $9.15 million this year, which ranks seventh nationally. Kiffin sits 10th at $9 million.

Naturally, Fisher's status came up Monday with the Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) hosting the Aggies (5-3, 3-2) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). Kiffin was asked about the pressure associated with coaching under those circumstances, and whether Fisher's players might rally for him.

BOWL PROJECTIONS: Right now Rebels, Lane Kiffin in Citrus vs Big Ten

"I don't know that," Kiffin said. "People said he was on the hot seat last year. I don't know if the rally-around-player thing works. It's part of the profession, and that just goes with it. You just gotta go back to work and do the best that you can every week."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin on Jimbo Fisher's hot-seat talk at Texas A&M