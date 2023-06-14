Ole Miss football's 2024 SEC schedule includes Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida

OXFORD — Ole Miss football's 2024 SEC schedule will include the likes of Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida, the conference announced Wednesday evening. It's the first conference schedule for the Rebels since 1991 that is not based on a divisional format, after the SEC scrapped its divisions following the addition of Texas and Oklahoma.

The other five SEC programs set to take on Ole Miss in 2024 are Mississippi State, LSU, Kentucky, Arkansas and South Carolina.

The SEC will consider an eight-game or nine-game conference schedule in 2025. But the 2024 slate will include familiar opponents and a few unique matchups.

The College Football Playoff is also set to expand to 12 teams in 2024.

The Rebels' nonconference slate includes Furman, Middle Tennessee, Wake Forest and Georgia Southern.

Here is Ole Miss football's full list of 2024 SEC opponents in alphabetical order. Dates for these games are still to be announced.

AT ARKANSAS

The Rebels and Razorbacks have played every season since 1981, and the new SEC format won't change that. Lane Kiffin is 1-2 against Arkansas since his arrival.

AT FLORIDA

This will be just the third time Ole Miss has met the Gators since 2010. The Rebels last beat Florida in 2008.

GEORGIA

With a 2023 trip to Athens already on the schedule, the Rebels will have to deal with Kirby Smart's Bulldogs in back-to-back seasons. Ole Miss won its last meeting with Georgia back in 2016, snapping a streak of 10 losses in a row in the series.

KENTUCKY

After Ole Miss won a thriller in 2022, it will renew its series against Kentucky in 2024. The Rebels have won the last three games in this series by a combined seven points.

AT LSU

Outside of Mississippi State, Ole Miss has played LSU more times (110) than any other program. That series will continue in 2024 despite the absence of divisions. Ole Miss last won in Baton Rouge in 2008.

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Few, if any, games were more untouchable for the SEC in the new format than this one. Rest assured, the Rebels and Bulldogs will play the Egg Bowl in 2024.

OKLAHOMA

Ole Miss and Oklahoma will meet for the first time as conference opponents in 2024. The Rebels and Sooners have never clashed in the regular season before, with the only previous meeting coming in 1999, when Ole Miss beat the Sooners in the Independence Bowl.

AT SOUTH CAROLINA

Kiffin's offense put up 59 points in a high-scoring victory over the Gamecocks in the 2020 campaign. The two programs will meet for the first time since then in 2024.

