Ole Miss football's 2024 schedule is complete: See the full list of opponents, dates

OXFORD — Ole Miss football's 2024 opponents have been known since June, when the SEC provided a first look at how its new, division-less scheduling format will look.

On Wednesday, the conference announced the dates for those games.

Ole Miss will begin conference play at home against Kentucky on Sept. 28. The last time the Rebels faced Kentucky proved memorable, with Lane Kiffin's team winning a top-15 matchup by forcing a red zone fumble in the final moments.

The other headline home games for the Rebels include a visit from new SEC member Oklahoma, which will take place on Oct. 26, as well as a game against Georgia on Nov. 9. The Egg Bowl is set for Nov. 30 — a Saturday — though Ole Miss said that date is subject to change.

Here's a look at the full calendar for the Rebels next season.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football schedule 2024: SEC sets dates, including Egg Bowl