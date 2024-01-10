Ole Miss football wraps up season ninth in final AP Poll

Jan. 9—A big New Year's Six bowl win and the program's first 11-win season were enough to push Ole Miss into the top 10 of the final Associated Press Top 25 Football Poll on Tuesday.

The Rebels will wrap up the 2023 season as the No. 9 team in the country after finishing with an 11-2 record. Their 38-25 win over Penn State in the Peach Bowl helped them move up two spots. It's the highest Ole Miss has finished in the AP Poll since coming in eighth in 1969 and just its second top-10 finish since then.

Ole Miss was one of four current SEC teams to finish in the top 10, and both of its losses came against opponents that finished above them. Georgia and Alabama finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Missouri was the other SEC team, coming in one spot ahead of the Rebels in eighth.

The Rebels will head into the 2024 season with plenty of hype. Ole Miss will return several key players, like quarterback Jaxson Dart and Peach Bowl MVPs Caden Prieskorn and Jared Ivey. Additionally, the Rebels currently have the top-ranked transfer portal class, according to 247Sports.

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams next season, the Rebels will look to qualify for the first time.

brendan.farrell@djournal.com