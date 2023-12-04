Ole Miss football WR Dayton Wade outlines NFL Draft intentions

OXFORD — Ole Miss football wide receiver Dayton Wade has one year of eligibility remaining, but he doesn't intend to use it.

Wade, who earned a starting spot this season with the Rebels (10-2) and caught 52 passes for 769 yards, said he intends to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I'm outta here," Wade told the SEC Network on Monday. "I'm definitely going to have to pursue my dreams and go chase this NFL dream."

Wade, widely regarded as one of the most positive characters on the Ole Miss roster, arrived via the transfer portal from Western Kentucky after the 2021 season.

Initially a non-scholarship player, Wade became one of the most important members of the Ole Miss offense.

He did not specify his intentions for the Peach Bowl against Penn State (10-2) on Dec. 30 (11 a.m., ESPN), but Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said on Sunday that he is not expecting any players to opt out.

