Ole Miss football vs. Vanderbilt: Start time, TV channel set

OXFORD — Ole Miss football will take on Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, the SEC announced on Monday.

The game will air on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss has won the last four games between the two programs, and has not beaten the Commodores by less than a two-score margin since coach Lane Kiffin's arrival ahead of the 2020 season.

Vanderbilt has not won in Oxford since 2012, when it overcame a 17-point deficit to win with a last-minute touchdown, 27-26.

HOW MANY MORE WINS?: Ole Miss football predictions: How Lane Kiffin, Rebels will do with six games to play

The Rebels and Commodores have played against each other every year since 1969. Next season, with the SEC's changing its scheduling format as the league shifts to 16 teams, will interrupt the series that some know as the Khaki Bowl. Vanderbilt is not on Ole Miss' schedule in 2024.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Kickoff time, TV info set for Ole Miss football vs. Vanderbilt