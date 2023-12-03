Ole Miss football vs. Penn State in Peach Bowl: Score prediction, scouting report

OXFORD — Ole Miss football's first game against Penn State will come on one of college football's most historic stages.

The Rebels (10-2) and Nittany Lions (10-2) will clash in this year's Peach Bowl inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 30 (11 a.m. CT, ESPN).

It's the second New Year's Six bowl game in three seasons for Lane Kififn's program. Ole Miss' last victory in one of college football's premier bowl games came in the Sugar Bowl following the 2014 season, when the Rebels trounced Oklahoma State 48-20.

Here's what to watch out for in the matchup between the Rebels and Nittany Lions.

Penn State's transitioning offense vs. Ole Miss' improved defense

A season that began with College Football Playoff aspirations for Penn State fell short of that marker, largely because the Nittany Lions struggled offensively when it mattered most.

Penn State managed just 12 points and 240 total yards in a loss to Ohio State, then scored 15 points and put up 238 yards in a loss to Michigan. That led to the dismissal of offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Those difficulties could be largely attributed to a lack of explosiveness. The Nittany Lions completed 40 plays of 20 or more yards during the regular season to rank 117th out of 133 FBS teams.

Penn State coach James Franklin hired a new offensive coordinator from Kansas, Andy Kotelnicki, last week. It would be unusual for such a new hire to call plays in the bowl game. Offensive assistants Ty Howle and Ja'Juan Seider have been handling the Penn State offense in the interim.

That dynamic will match up with an Ole Miss defense that first-year coordinator Pete Golding has revolutionized.

The Rebels held five SEC opponents under 25 points five times in 2023. They had done so eight times in 25 previous SEC games under Kiffin.

SCOTT: Callaway receiver Jeremy Scott decommits from Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin

Penn State boasts nation's best pass rush

The Nittany Lions sacked opposing quarterbacks more often than any other team in college football during the regular season, averaging four sacks per game.

Whether the Rebels can mitigate that fierce rush could decide the outcome of this game. Ole Miss' offensive line struggled to manage injuries down the stretch of the season, with both starting tackle Micah Pettus and his backup, Jayden Williams, unavailable for the final three games.

Ole Miss can counter with a strong rush of its own. The Rebels finished the regular season with 2.83 sacks per game, good enough for 16th nationally.

That success has been fueled by a committee-based approach favored by Golding. Twelve different Ole Miss players secured at least one full sack during the regular season, and seven posted at least 2.5.

Opt-outs to watch for Penn State and Ole Miss football

The Rebels have succeeded in committing to their bowl game the last two seasons, going without any opt-outs on their roster when they played Baylor in the 2021 Sugar Bowl and again when they played Texas Tech in last season's Texas Bowl.

There's little reason to think that will change this season. Still, it's always worth keeping an eye on both rosters as players weigh the best choice for their future.

There are a handful of Ole Miss players who retain eligibility but have not yet made a public decision on their NFL future. Among the headliners in that category are standout receiver Tre Harris and defensive end Cedric Johnson.

Penn State's roster is laden with potential first-round talents. Tackle Olu Fashanu and corner Kalen King are names to watch. So are edge rushers Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac, who each posted 7.5 sacks during the regular season.

Ole Miss football score prediction vs. Penn State in Peach Bowl

Ole Miss 24, Penn State 20. The Rebels have the better quarterback in this relatively even matchup, and they've also got a smaller list of players who could potentially opt out.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to theSEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football vs. Penn State in Peach Bowl: Score prediction