Ole Miss football vs. Penn State live score, updates, highlights from Peach Bowl

Seeking the program's first 11-win season in its history, Ole Miss football will take on a strong Penn State squad (10-2, 7-2 in Big Ten play) in the Peach Bowl to bring the 2023 college football season to a close.

The Rebels will be nearly at full strength, with senior edge rusher Cedric Johnson being the only player to opt out of the bowl game in preparation for the NFL draft. Johnson's decision marks the first time in three postseasons that a Rebel has opted out of the bowl game to cap off the season.

Ole Miss' offense will be rested and in peak condition to take on a Penn State defense that routinely gave opponents nightmares in 2023. The Nittany Lions' unit is led by linebacker Abdul Carter, who secured first-team All-Big Ten honors after tallying 46 tackles, 4.5 sacks and an interception this season.

The Nittany Lions will key in on quarterback Jaxson Dart, who has thrown 20 touchdowns and five interceptions while adding seven more scores on the ground. Dart's dual-threat abilities will be a major factor in escaping a dominant Penn State pass rush and creating plays with his legs. Running back Quinshon Judkins, who put up 1,052 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns this season, must also find the seams in the trenches to tire out the Nittany Lions defensive front.

Check out all the live updates and scores from the Peach Bowl:

Ole Miss vs. Penn State score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Ole Miss — — — — — Penn State — — — — —

Ole Miss vs. Penn State live updates, highlights

Pregame

9:39 a.m.: Penn State will be without numerous key contributors, including potential NFL first-round picks offensive lineman Olu Fashanu, cornerback Kalen King and edge rusher Chop Robinson.

Penn State pregame availability report



OUT: CB Johnny Dixon, CB Kalen King, WR Tyler Johnson, S Mehki Flowers, RB Tyler Holzworth, WR Feyisayo Oluleye, DE Chop Robinson, OL Liam Powers, OL Jim Fitzgerald, OL Olu Fashanu, WR Jason Estrella, DE Smith Vilbert



QUESTIONABLE: OL JB… — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) December 30, 2023

What channel is Ole Miss vs. Penn State today?

TV channel: ESPN

TV channel: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Penn State will broadcast live on ESPN on Saturday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Streaming options for the game include ESPN+, the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Ole Miss vs. Penn State start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Rebels and Nittany Lions will kick off the Peach Bowl at 11 a.m. CT.

Ole Miss vs. Penn State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Dec. 27

Spread: Penn State (-4.5)

Over/under : 48.5 points

Moneyline: Penn State -185 | Ole Miss +150

Ole Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 12 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Ole Miss 55, No. 12 LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 Ole Miss 33, Vanderbilt 7* Saturday, Nov. 4 Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 2 Georgia 52, Ole Miss 17* Saturday, Nov. 18 Ole Miss 35, Louisiana-Monroe 3 Thursday, Nov. 23 Ole Miss 17, Mississippi State 7* Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. No. 10 Penn State (Peach Bowl)

Penn State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Penn State 38, West Virginia 15 Saturday, Sept. 9 Penn State 63, Delaware 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Penn State 31, No. 22 Iowa 0* Saturday, Sept. 30 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Penn State 63, UMass 0 Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 3 Ohio State 20, Penn State 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 Penn State 33, Indiana 24* Saturday, Nov. 4 Penn State 51, Maryland 15* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 3 Michigan 24, Penn State 15* Saturday, Nov. 18 Penn State 27, Rutgers 6* Friday, Nov. 24 Penn State 42, Michigan State 0* Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. No. 11 Ole Miss (Peach Bowl)

