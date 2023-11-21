Ole Miss football vs. Mississippi State score prediction, scouting report for Egg Bowl

Ole Miss football is fighting for an appearance in the New Year's Six. Mississippi State is scrapping for bowl eligibility.

But the Egg Bowl always carries more meaning than just another tally in the win column or bullet point on a resume. State-wide bragging rights are on the line when the Bulldogs (5-6, 1-6 SEC) face off against the Rebels (9-2, 5-2) on Thursday (6:30 p.m., ESPN) at Davis Wade Stadium. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will be out to reclaim the Golden Egg after losing it for the first time last season, while Mississippi State interim coach Greg Knox has a chance to clinch what he referred to as a "state title."

Here's what to expect when the two teams take the field.

What to watch for from Ole Miss football in Egg Bowl

Kiffin chose a more ambitious path with his preparation for this Egg Bowl, devoting time to scouting Mississippi State before the Rebels played Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Ole Miss will be hoping a strong second half offensively against ULM can spark a better performance than the one it produced in last season's Egg Bowl, when it managed just 22 points and averaged 2.0 yards per carry, less than half the season average for the Rebels' running game.

The Rebels have relied on their defense on the road this season. Their offense, which posts 36.5 points per game overall, averages 23.0 points away from home.

Most of the defensive success Ole Miss has experienced has come from its pass rush, and Mississippi State allows 2.4 sacks per game to FBS foes. The Rebels are tied for eighth nationally with 33 sacks coming into Thursday's contest, but they've managed just three during their past three games.

Setting the Bulldogs off-schedule on offense and engaging that rush is one of the keys to victory for Ole Miss.

Likewise, the Rebels have to find a way to control the point of attack on the opposite side of the ball. They'll be without starting right tackle Micah Pettus. Kiffin sounded optimistic that Ole Miss will get his backup, Jayden Williams, back. Without him available last week, the Rebels were forced to shuffle considerably and allowed three sacks to the Warhawks.

BREAKING IT DOWN: What's at stake for Ole Miss football, Mississippi State in Egg Bowl? Our experts weigh in

What to watch for from Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl

The most significant change for the Bulldogs in their first game under Knox last week presented itself on offense, where Mississippi State committed to the run game more than it had all season.

The Bulldogs rushed the ball 45 times, the most in a game since Joe Moorhead's Mississippi State team went to the ground 57 times in a 2019 victory over Arkansas.

It worked. Mississippi State racked up 238 yards rushing and, with the help of a defensive touchdown, posted 41 points in a win over Southern Miss to match the Bulldogs' second-best offensive output of the season.

The Rebels have a middle-of-the-road rush defense in the SEC, allowing 3.9 yards per carry through 11 games.

Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers played for the first time in more than a month against the Golden Eagles, completing 12 of his 27 passes for 144 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Crucially, Mississippi State won the turnover battle for just the second time last week. Outside of a five-takeaway showing against Arizona, generating turnovers has been difficult for the Bulldogs' defense. Mississippi State is 4-1 on the season when it forces even one takeaway.

Ole Miss score prediction vs. Mississippi State in Egg Bowl

David Eckert, Ole Miss beat writer: Ole Miss wins, 28-14. I question the ability of the Ole Miss offense to steamroll this Mississippi State defense given its difficulty on the road this season, but this is a game that Pete Golding's defensive unit should win for the Rebels. Look for Ole Miss to secure a big turnover or two to swing the game in the Rebels' favor.

Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi State beat writer: Ole Miss wins, 30-17. I think Mississippi State can ride some emotions early to stay in the game and perhaps have a lead. However, I don't like how this MSU defense matches up with the Ole Miss offense. I think it'll be a tight game before the Rebels pull away with a late score.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football vs. Mississippi State score prediction in Egg Bowl