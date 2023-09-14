Ole Miss football vs Georgia Tech: Score prediction, scouting report for Lane Kiffin's team

OXFORD — Ole Miss football throttled its Week 3 opponent Georgia Tech, 42-0, on the road last season, but Lane Kiffin said he isn't worried about his players taking the Yellow Jackets lightly this week with Alabama looming afterward.

Why?

Well, many of them weren't around for last season's steamrolling.

Ole Miss (2-0) will feature a rebuilt defense and an offense with several new names when it welcomes Georgia Tech (1-1) to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

New-look Georgia Tech led by familiar face for Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin

Brent Key, who took over as interim Georgia Tech coach midway through last season before being given the job permanently in November, was on staff at Alabama with Kiffin for a year as the offensive line coach.

"He did a really good job," Kiffin, who spent three seasons calling plays for the Crimson Tide, said of Key. "I've actually tried to hire him before at one point. Really good line coach, really good teacher, good recruiter, and he's doing a good job there."

Since assuming head coaching duties, Key has guided the Yellow Jackets to a 5-5 record after they went 10-28 under previous coach Geoff Collins.

He has an offense that posted just 17.2 points per game last season looking strong to begin 2023. With Texas A&M transfer Haynes King at quarterback, the Yellow Jackets scored 34 points in a loss to Louisville in Week 1 before dropping 48 on FCS member South Carolina State last week.

King has 603 passing yards with seven touchdowns and one interception. Jamal Haynes and Trevion Cooley have split the running back duties, with 164 and 145 rushing yards, respectively.

The rejuvenated Georgia Tech offense will be opposed by an Ole Miss defense that also looks improved. The Rebels held Tulane to three points in the second half last week to pave the way for a comeback win.

DEFENSIVE DEPTH: Pete Golding's subtle change that could make difference for Ole Miss defense, Lane Kiffin

Rebels could be without key passing game weapons

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart delivered a gutsy performance against the Green Wave last week, throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns despite losing key wideout Tre Harris to injury after the first Rebels drive.

Kiffin said postgame that Harris' problem didn't seem to be a long-term one, but he wasn't present for the portion of practice open to the media Tuesday. Key transfer wide receiver Zakhari Franklin and tight end Caden Prieksorn are also doubtful for this game. Neither has played this season.

"You think about it, you're playing without a tight end that had come in through training camp and stuff as arguably one of your most important players on your entire team," Kiffin said. "Everything he did was impactful, especially in the run game. He was huge in the run game. And then Tre (Harris), who had five touchdowns through a game and one drive, goes out. So you know, guys are gonna have to step up."

If those weapons are unavailable, Ole Miss almost certainly will have to get its running game going Saturday. Quinshon Judkins, who led the SEC in rushing yards last season, has not yet surpassed the 100-yard mark in 2023. Ole Miss averaged 2.5 yards per rush against Tulane.

The Yellow Jackets appear to be a defense that Ole Miss could exploit on the ground, having surrendered 5.6 yards per rush so far this season.

Ole Miss score prediction vs. Georgia Tech

Ole Miss 38, Georgia Tech 14: There's little question that the Yellow Jackets are much improved since the last time the Rebels played them. Still, Ole Miss is the more talented team here by a considerable margin and should cruise to a comfortable win at home.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss score prediction vs Georgia Tech: College football Week 3