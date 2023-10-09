Ole Miss football vs. Auburn: Start time, TV channel announced for Lane Kiffin vs Hugh Freeze

OXFORD — The SEC announced the kickoff time and TV information for Ole Miss football's trip to Auburn on Oct. 21 on Monday.

The Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) and Tigers (3-2, 0-2) will clash at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will air on ESPN.

Ole Miss took down Auburn, 48-34, last season, snapping a streak of six consecutive defeats to the Tigers. It's a matchup that will be heavy on the storylines, with the Rebels set to take on former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze. Lane Kiffin, of course, was heavily linked to the Auburn vacancy before the Tigers hired Freeze.

The Rebels are riding a two-game winning streak into the contest. Auburn has yet to win its first conference game under Freeze, but will get another opportunity when it travels to LSU this week while Ole Miss rests up with an open weekend.

X FACTOR: Ole Miss football has become a fourth-quarter team under Lane Kiffin — and not by accident

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Kickoff time and TV channel announced for Ole Miss football vs. Auburn