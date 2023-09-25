Ole Miss football vs. Arkansas start time, TV information announced

OXFORD ― Ole Miss football's Oct. 7 game against Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and air on the SEC Network.

That game will be the second consecutive home contest for the Rebels (3-1, 0-1 SEC), who welcome LSU (3-1, 2-0) this Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN). After the Arkansas clash, Lane Kiffin's team heads into its open week.

Arkansas (2-2, 0-1) has not yet picked up a win this season over top-level competition. After besting Western Carolina and Kent State, the Razorbacks fell to BYU at home before narrowly missing a road upset of LSU in a 34-31 loss.

RUNNING INTO PROBLEMS: Lane Kiffin explains why Ole Miss football run game faltered to new low against Alabama

Arkansas is 2-1 against Kiffin since his arrival. The Razorbacks issued the Rebels a 42-27 throttling last season in Fayetteville. The last time they came to Oxford, the Rebels won a 52-51 instant classic in which Arkansas failed a 2-point conversion attempt at the end of regulation.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Kickoff time and TV channel announced for Ole Miss football vs. Arkansas