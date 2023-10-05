Ole Miss football vs. Arkansas: Score prediction for Jaxson Dart vs KJ Jefferson

OXFORD — After spending the first two weeks of its SEC schedule hunting upsets, Ole Miss football must now prove it can handle its business as a favorite when it hosts Arkansas in Week 6.

The Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) were favored over the Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2) by 11.5 points as of Thursday morning.

Here's what to look for when the two programs clash on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson returns home to Mississippi again

KJ Jefferson, now in his third season as Arkansas' starting quarterback, is from Sardis, Mississippi, roughly half an hour northwest of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

His performances against the Rebels have been outstanding. In a losing effort last time he played in Oxford in 2021, Jefferson threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns while also picking up 85 yards on the ground. Last season, his arm was barely needed in the second half of a blowout. He threw for 168 yards and another three TDs.

Ole Miss players have praised Jefferson's improved ability to read the game in the buildup to this contest. But, despite a slow start to the season rushing the ball, the 6-foot-3, 247-pound Jefferson is unique because of the physicality he brings to the position.

"I mean, he gets bigger every year," Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said. "This guy, he's so hard to bring down and so challenging to play against. He always brings his A-game against us, also. So, you know, we gotta tackle really well. We've gotta cover, because he makes so many plays out of rhythm via scrambling. He has really good vision down the field and very good accuracy."

Can Ole Miss football make its explosive offense stick?

The Rebels put up 706 yards of total offense on LSU last week, rushing for a season-high 317 yards.

Certainly, poor play from the Tigers played a part in that. LSU coach Brian Kelly has publicly admonished his team for poor tackling in the fallout from Ole Miss' 55-49 victory.

But, while 706 yards is an impossible standard to meet every week, it seems fair to wonder whether there might be some permanence to the electrifying offense the Rebels displayed. Why? Well, it's the only time this season they've been fully healthy.

Kiffin has praised tight end Caden Prieskorn, coming off his second game of the year, for his impact in the running game. Likewise, star running back Quinshon Judkins looked like himself again after fighting through an injury. And, perhaps most importantly, Ole Miss got star wideout Tre Harris back after he missed the better part of three games.

Arkansas' defense can be exploited. The Razorbacks have allowed more than 30 points in both of their SEC games, surrendering 25 points per game overall. But it's an opportunistic unit, too. Arkansas averages 2.2 takeaways per game to lead the conference.

HARRIS: How Ole Miss football wide receiver Tre Harris learned grit from his Louisiana family

Ole Miss score prediction vs. Arkansas

Ole Miss 48, Arkansas 38. If you're looking for good defense, this is probably not the game for you. Stops are going to be hard to come by in this one, but Jaxson Dart has superior options to what Jefferson can rely on. That gives the Rebels the edge.

