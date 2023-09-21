Ole Miss football vs Alabama: Score prediction, scouting report for Lane Kiffin vs Nick Saban

OXFORD — The press conference mind games are in full swing. Social media is rife with clips of Chad Kelly’s ridiculous touchdown pass to Quincy Adeboyejo. Lane Kiffin’s dog is posting about his “grandpa,” Nick Saban.

It can only mean that Ole Miss football vs. Alabama week is upon us.

The No. 16 Rebels (3-0) begin SEC play on the road against the No. 12 Crimson Tide (2-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS). Here’s what to know ahead of the matchup.

Can Ole Miss football dictate terms on defense?

There is an opportunity here for Ole Miss football to control the line of scrimmage when Alabama has the football.

The Crimson Tide owns the worst pass-blocking grade in the SEC through three weeks, according to Pro Football Focus evaluators. Alabama allowed five sacks to a bad Group of Five program in South Florida last week and another five to Texas the week prior.

Ole Miss’ defensive line is probably the best component of its defense, especially when factoring in top-level depth that allows the Rebels to rotate aggressively at that position against tiring offensive linemen. The Ole Miss front proved itself capable of shutting down a game with a dominating performance against Tulane, but the pass rush was underwhelming against Georgia Tech in Week 3. Still, 10 sacks is a strong return for Ole Miss through three games.

Pete Golding, who previously served as Saban’s defensive coordinator before leaving Alabama for the same job at Ole Miss this offseason, also will have to find a way to contain Jalen Milroe.

Named the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback this week, Milroe threatens defenses with his arm and legs. Two of the three quarterbacks to face the Rebels this season have rushed for 40 yards or more.

Jaxson Dart leads the Ole Miss football offense, but how much help will he have?

Kiffin said on his weekly call with SEC media on Wednesday that Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart has been forced to take over games for Ole Miss due to the unavailability of some of his weapons.

A sputtering Rebels offense needed Dart to make gutsy plays in a road win over Tulane. Against Georgia Tech, Dart threw for 251 yards and rushed for 136 more.

Reinforcements could be on the way.

Wideout Tre Harris, who has five touchdowns despite playing just one full game, was present during the portion of Ole Miss practice available to the media on Tuesday, albeit wearing a black non-contact jersey. The same could be said for tight end Caden Prieskorn, who has not played for the Rebels after an outstanding season at Memphis in 2022.

Zakhari Franklin, another transfer wideout who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at UTSA last season, was seen participating in practice. He has yet to play for the Rebels.

Adding any of those weapons to the Ole Miss offense would be a big benefit to a unit that has looked stale for stretches in its last two games.

Ole Miss score prediction vs. Alabama

Ole Miss 27, Alabama 23: This is the year for Kiffin. The Crimson Tide has offensive vulnerabilities that align themselves with the Rebels’ defensive strengths, and Ole Miss looks to be getting healthy on offense just in time. The Rebels have the better quarterback in this matchup, too.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

