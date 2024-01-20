Ole Miss football trolls Alabama with 'Tip Six' spoof after landing transfer Trey Amos

OXFORD — Life holds few certainties. Ole Miss football trolling its SEC peers at every possible opportunity is one of them.

After landing Alabama transfer corner Trey Amos on Friday, the official Rebels football account on X, formerly Twitter, delivered by sharing a bizarre spoof video of the famous "Tip Six" from the 2015 victory over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

Every Ole Miss fan knows the highlight well. Under pressure after a poor snap, quarterback Chad Kelly chucked up a third-down prayer into traffic toward wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. The pass was tipped into the hands of Quincy Adeboyejo, who carried it 66 yards into the end zone. It put the Rebels up 24-10 in a game they eventually won 43-37.

In the spoof, defensive coordinator Pete Golding's head is superimposed on Kelly's body, and coach Lane Kiffin's photo is pasted where Adeboyejo's head should be.

Instead of a football, the video shows Golding throwing a shark. He posts a shark emoji — a nod to Ole Miss' former Landshark mascot — to signify he has landed a new commitment. In this case, it was Amos.

The original spoof was made by X user Brian Rogers, who has posted several Landshark-themed comedy videos in the past — including one depicting Golding as Barry Bonds slugging a home run into McCovey Cove.

Ole Miss also got former Alabama and Tennessee defensive back Brandon Turnage on Friday night. The two commitments vaulted the Rebels back into the top spot in 247Sports' transfer portal rankings.

KIFFIN: Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin posted three photos of Tuscaloosa Wednesday. Why?

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football posts 'Tip Six' spoof video after getting Alabama CB