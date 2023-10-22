Ole Miss football takes command late against Auburn as Lane Kiffin tops Hugh Freeze

AUBURN, Ala. — For roughly 45 minutes, Ole Miss football allowed itself to be lulled into a low-scoring slog that Auburn wanted on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Rebels made self-inflicted mistakes, too, further opening the door for the sputtering Tigers.

But, as time expired in the third quarter, the Rebels slammed that door shut. Quarterback Jaxson Dart's 1-yard rushing touchdown capped an eight-play, 90-yard drive that put the Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) ahead by seven, and they led the rest of the way to secure a 28-21 victory.

The win marked coach Lane Kiffin's second in the last three seasons over former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, who arrived this offseason from Liberty to coach the Tigers (3-4, 0-4).

Dart's effort was not perfect. He completed 10-of-17 passes for 202 yards as Ole Miss endured a mid-game offensive slump caused by third-down inefficiency. But he did enough, accounting for three total touchdowns to support a strong night on the ground for the Rebels.

Led by Quinshon Judkins, a product of nearby Pike Road, Ole Miss rushed for 223 yards. Judkins accounted for 124 of them, including a 4-yard touchdown run that made it a two-score game in the fourth quarter.

Auburn cut it to seven with 56 seconds left, but could not corral the onside kick it needed thereafter.

Pete Golding's Ole Miss defense stout again

When Ole Miss's defense led the way to a 27-20 victory over Arkansas in its last game on Oct. 7, it seemed like a one-off.

Perhaps it's the beginning of a trend.

Pete Golding's group was once again the best of the Rebels' three phases Saturday, nearly pitching a second-half shutout until Auburn finally scratched across a touchdown with less than a minute to go.

The Rebels bottled up the Auburn running game well enough, and all but erased a Tigers' passing attack that Freeze did not seem to trust. Auburn attempted 16 passes. Two of them were intercepted, and the Tigers managed just 114 yards through the air. Seventy-eight of them came on Auburn's final drive, with the Rebels in prevent mode.

Swing plays keep Auburn in the game at halftime

The Rebels held a 229-140 advantage in total yardage at halftime, but a bevy of mistakes prevented them from translating that number into a lead after 30 minutes.

The first crack appeared when Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter met minimal resistance from the Rebels' defense as he broke a big, 53-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, injecting some explosiveness into an offense that often fails to light that big-play spark.

Later, Dart threw his first interception since Sept. 23, which set up Hunter's second rushing touchdown of the half.

Ole Miss' special teams unit, which played poorly throughout the game, left three points on the board when Charlie Pollock could not handle Jared Lawrence's high snap on a chip-shot field goal attempt.

Zakhari Franklin's first receiving touchdown for the Rebels and a 29-yard touchdown rush by Dart ensured Ole Miss never trailed in the half, but the errors prevented the Rebels from establishing a grip on the game until later.

Jordan Watkins limited

It was uncertain whether Jordan Watkins would be involved in this game after suffering an injury to his hand during the open week.

He dressed out for the contest, sporting a heavy tape job on his right hand. But Ole Miss' leading wideout did not catch a pass, playing only sparingly. He didn't handle his usual punt-returning duties until the second half, either, ceding them to fellow receiver Dayton Wade.

Wade muffed a second-quarter punt, but the Rebels managed to recover.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football takes down Auburn behind gritty effort from Jaxson Dart