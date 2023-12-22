Ole Miss football sees opportunity. And the entire Rebels community is seizing the moment

Dec. 22—OXFORD — College football keeps changing. And it's either hop on the moving train or get left behind.

Let's count some of the major changes that have taken place (or will be shortly) in the last few years:

—The transfer portal and the one-time transfer rule, which has completely changed the way team-building and roster maintenance works

—Name, image and likeness (NIL), which has altered the playing field for elite-level recruits and gaining the services of the aforementioned transfer portal players

—The College Football Playoff expanding from four teams to 12 in 2024-25

If it seems like it's a mad scramble to find footing in this new era, there's more than a hint of truth to that. Some coaches have been vocal in their dismay of the changes, and some programs have had trouble adapting and evolving. And then there's Ole Miss, who is sitting as pretty as anyone and is knocking on the door of college football's elites, having won 28 games over the last three years and in its second New Year's Six game in that span. The nation has taken notice of what's being built in Oxford.

"I definitely feel now going into schools, living rooms — or college campuses, nowadays — for players, I think that there's a different feeling when we walk in at Ole Miss than it was when we got here," head coach Lane Kiffin said.

The Rebels were already all-in on this new period of college football, having built its last two teams largely from the transfer portal. And, with the expanded playoff on the horizon, they can smell the opportunity 2024 and beyond have to offer.

Everyone around the Ole Miss football program — from the coaches recruiting (and trying to keep players) to the Grove Collective and companies securing NIL deals for players to fans showing their support with their hard-earned money — can feel the momentum around the program swelling. There is no better time than today for the Rebels. Everything has led to this.

Ole Miss is all-in.

"That was a goal of ours two years ago, knowing ... the 12-team playoff was coming in '24," Walker Jones, executive director of the Grove Collective, said.

Ole Miss currently has commitments from five of the top 55 players in the transfer portal, including the top-two edge rushers and All-SEC wide receiver Juice Wells from South Carolina. The Rebels have the No. 2 rated portal class at the moment and just signed seven 247Sports Composite four-star players on Early National Signing Day.

The Rebels were also able to retain talent. Wide receivers Jordan Watkins and Tre Harris, tight end Caden Prieskorn and defensive linemen J.J. Pegues and Jared Ivey — all of whom are transfers — decided to put their NFL dreams on hold for a year to go all-in. In addition to wanting to hone their crafts, the super seniors also understand there's an opportunity at hand.

"We all saw how the season went this year, and we all felt like, if we do it again, we can go farther," Harris said. " ... This year, we really (didn't) get what we really, which was an SEC championship and going to the playoff. Next year just improves our chances with 12 teams. We all just pretty much came to that thought of, 'Hey, let's just do it again. Let's run it back.'"

There is also, of course, the NIL side of things. Jones says there are currently more than 6,000 donors giving monthly and annually to the Grove Collective. Fans understand, Jones said, their money is going to be put to good use. They'll make $1 go as far as $3, Jones likes to say. Incoming players from the transfer portal know they will be fairly compensated by the Grove Collective; all they have to do is talk to players on the current roster, Jones said. The proof of concept is there.

That doesn't happen without a program, its players, its NIL collective and its community being perfectly in-sync, understanding the mission and the stage. There's a reason Kiffin was wearing a Grove Collective quarter-zip at recent press conferences. You can't start planning for the 12-team playoff now, Jones noted, because by then it's too late. Roster retention and building requires foresight. Educating donors on the endgame two years ago was a crucial element, that Ole Miss could have a seat at the 12-person table if it worked in unity. Ole Miss isn't going to win the fight as far as number of alumni or the largest amount of money is concerned. But it can thrive just as well if all parties are on the same page.

Right now, everyone involved with Ole Miss is making harmonized music.

"For a school like Ole Miss, (NIL) is an unbelievable equalizer. And it think that's what my thought was and all of our thoughts was, is this could be a phenomenal equalizer for us in the Southeastern Conference (and) on a national landscape," Jones said. "But it's going to take alignment, and it's going to take all of us putting our individual ... jobs and responsibilities to the side, so to speak, and focus on figuring this emerging model that is NIL out.

" ... I think that's what we've done. And that doesn't happen without people getting on the same page and being selfless and working for the greater good."

Just five years ago, Ole Miss was on the sidelines in college football's discussion of power following the resignation of Hugh Freeze. There were lean years — sanctions certainly didn't help matters — and the Rebels didn't have a winning season from 2016-19.

Hope came back to Oxford in the form of Lane Kiffin prior to the 2020 season. Kiffin has had his own redemption arc, having been fired from USC before rediscovering his footing as an assistant under Nick Saban at Alabama and as FAU's head coach. Kiffin brought a confidence and swagger to Ole Miss that was sorely needed, and a style of play that excited the masses (even if the defense was a bit lacking that first year).

Kiffin and Ole Miss broke through to the Sugar Bowl in his second season. The 2021 team was largely made of players who were homegrown, many of them recruited by the prior regime. They had seen the lowest lows — the 2019 Egg Bowl is among them — but dusted themselves off and delivered the first 10-win regular season in program history.

Many of those players left following the season, though. Matt Corral, Dontario Drummond, Braylon Sanders, Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Sam Williams weren't coming back in 2022. But in the new college football landscape, there's no time for rebuilds. There is only reloading.

So what did Kiffin do? He used all the resources at his disposal to build the best team possible.

Ole Miss went for big names from major Power 5 brands in 2022, including quarterback Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg (USC), Zach Evans (TCU), Jordan Watkins (Louisville), J.J. Pegues and Ladarius Tennison (Auburn). The Rebels secured one of the top transfer portal classes in the country, and they reaped the immediate rewards with a 7-0 start in 2022. But things didn't end as well as they started, with the Rebels losing five of six to close the year.

Those new pieces which looked so intriguing and talented on their own just didn't all fit. Chemistry is the great unknown when putting together a team through the portal, as Kiffin has alluded to on several occasions. It wasn't there when Ole Miss needed it most late in 2022.

So, Ole Miss went back to the drawing board.

The 2023 transfer portal class was highly-touted but had a slightly different makeup. There were plenty of players from major programs, like LSU quarterback Walker Howard or Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders. But there were a lot of four-star players from smaller programs — Harris from Louisiana Tech, Miami (OH) safety John Saunders Jr., Prieskorn — and some unheralded players like Liberty safety Daijahn Anthony. All the pieces, new and old, fit snugly this time. And Ole Miss finds itself 10-2 and in another major bowl game.

But that still wasn't enough.

Yes, a chance at a program-record 11 wins is momentous. But losses to Alabama and Georgia kept Ole Miss from where it really wants to be: the national title discussion. Following the 52-17 loss at Georgia, winners of the previous two CFPs, Kiffin was asked what the next step for his program was to get to where the Bulldogs sat.

In addition to admitting coaches needed to do their part, Kiffin mentioned the elephant in the room: the Rebels needed more of that upper-echelon talents. That was one of the biggest hurdles between good and great; Georgia and Alabama are always teeming with five-star players and, as much as player development matters, talent does, too.

Low and behold: The Rebels' current team-building efforts.

"This really started in Athens, Georgia. ... We're going to do everything in our power to change the way that we look," Kiffin said. " ... We might not be very good, but we're going to look a lot better in our uniforms. And a lot of that was signing players that are already significant players in the SEC.

" ... We have not been a very big team, especially defensively. We're a very short team. I love our players, I love how hard they play, but length matters at times."

Ole Miss is close to college football's elite. So, so close. National championship windows don't come around every day. And the entire Ole Miss program and community at-large is making sure it doesn't spend the next decade thinking "what if."

"We have a chance to do something really good, really, really special this year, with winning 11 games and the bowl game," Watkins said. "But, potentially, with the way the College Football Playoffs is set up next year, I think we have a really good shot at being able to make a run at it next year. I just wanted to be a part of that."

michael.katz@djournal.com