Ole Miss football secures pair of Friday commitments

Aug. 4—OXFORD — Former Oregon State running back Jamious Griffin has committed to Ole Miss, he announced on social media Friday. Griffin ran for 488 yards and four touchdowns for the Beavers in 2022. His yardage total ranked third on the team while his touchdown total ranked fifth.

Griffin was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class who played his first three seasons at Georgia Tech. Griffin ran for more than 6,000 yards in his prep career at Georgia's Rome High School and was the 2018 Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year. He ran for 354 yards in his first two seasons with the Yellow Jackets but was injured and played in just four games his third season, according to Rivals.

Griffin joins a running back room that already has reigning SEC rushing champion Quinshon Judkins — a first-team All-SEC pick who set the Ole Miss single-season rushing record as a freshman and is a preseason All-SEC pick as a sophomore — and Ulysses Bentley IV. Bentley played in just six games last season for the Rebels due to injury but starred at SMU previously in his career, racking up 1,523 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns over his final two seasons with the Mustangs. The Rebels also added four-star recruit Kedrick Reescano in their 2023 recruiting class. The Rebels were third nationally in rushing yards per game at 256.6.

Zach Evans, who was second on the team last season with 936 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sanfrisco Magee picks Rebels

Wide receiver Sanfrisco Magee — a three-star recruit in the 2024 class from McComb, Mississippi — committed to Ole Miss Friday night, he announced on social media. Magee chose the Rebels over Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Louisville and UCF.

Magee is listed at 6-foot-2 1/2, 198 pounds. He is the ninth player from Mississippi to commit to the Rebels in the class and is the third wide receiver, joining Callaway's Jeremy Scott and Rahji Dennis, who is from New Orleans.

The Rebels revamped their wide receiver room this offseason with a pair of senior transfers in Louisiana Tech's Tre Harris and UTSA's Zakhari Franklin. Harris has an additional year of eligibility remaining. The Rebels' two leading returning receivers — Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade — are both seniors, though each has a year of eligibility remaining as well. The Rebels added four-star receiver Ayden Williams in the 2023 recruiting class, and the Ridgeland, Mississippi native has shined in the first few fall practices.

