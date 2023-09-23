Ole Miss football score vs. Alabama: Live updates as Lane Kiffin takes on Nick Saban

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ole Miss football will be out to score arguably the most important victory of the Lane Kiffin era when it takes on Alabama on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The No. 16 Rebels travel to play the No. 12 Crimson Tide having lost seven consecutive games in this series. Ole Miss' last victory over Alabama came in 2015 by a 43-37 score.

It's a matchup rife with storylines for the Rebels. Kiffin has yet to beat his former boss, Nick Saban, since his arrival in Oxford before the 2020 season. Kiffin spent three seasons calling the Alabama offense.

The Rebels also landed Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding over the offseason. Kiffin has downplayed the impact of his staff's familiarity with the Crimson Tide.

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

BETTING ODDS: Alabama -7

