Ole Miss football score updates vs. Arkansas in SEC Week 6

OXFORD — Ole Miss football will be out to score a second consecutive SEC win when it welcomes Arkansas to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) is coming off a 55-49 victory over LSU last week. The Rebels' offense was outstanding in that one, with Jaxson Dart, Quinshon Judkins and Tre Harris combining to produce an unforgettable night for Lane Kiffin's unit and soften the memory of a difficult showing at Alabama the week prior.

Arkansas (2-3, 0-2) is still looking for its first conference victory, having suffered a last-minute defeat at LSU before falling to Texas A&M. Include a loss to BYU in nonconference play, and the Razorbacks are riding a three-game losing streak into Oxford.

Ole Miss football game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Arkansas

KICKOFF : 6:30 p.m. CT

TV : SEC Network

BETTING ODDS: Ole Miss -11.5

HARRIS: How Ole Miss football wide receiver Tre Harris learned grit from his Louisiana family

Ole Miss football score updates vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Check back for score updates as Ole Miss football faces Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss score updates vs. Arkansas in SEC football Week 6