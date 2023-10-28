Ole Miss football score updates vs. Vanderbilt in SEC Week 9

OXFORD — Ole Miss football will be out to score its fifth consecutive win against Vanderbilt when it welcomes the Commodores to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

The Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) have won their last three games, and are fresh off securing their first SEC road victory of the season, having topped Auburn 28-21 their last time out.

The Commodores (2-6, 0-4) will be well-rested for this one. Clark Lea's team enjoyed an open week in its schedule in Week 8. Vanderbilt has lost six consecutive games, most recently dropping a 37-20 decision at home against Georgia.

Saturday's contest will mark the 54th consecutive season in which these two programs have met. That streak will come to an end in 2024 as the SEC moves to a new scheduling model.

Ole Miss football game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Vanderbilt

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

BETTING ODDS: Ole Miss -24.5

Ole Miss football score updates vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

