Ole Miss football score updates vs. Georgia Tech in college football Week 3

OXFORD — Ole Miss football will be out to score a third consecutive win to begin the 2023 season when Lane Kiffin's team hosts Georgia Tech at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

The No. 19 Rebels (2-0) trounced the Yellow Jackets (1-1) in Atlanta last season, but Georgia Tech looks much improved under new coach Brent Key, who was once on Nick Saban's coaching staff with Kiffin at Alabama.

Ole Miss will hope to continue its defensive momentum after a dominating second half on the road against Tulane last week against a rejuvenated Georgia Tech offense led by Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King.

On offense, the Rebels likely will be without several of Jaxson Dart's key receiving targets due to injury. That makes it important that Ole Miss runs the ball effectively with Quinshon Judkins, something the Rebels have not yet achieved in 2023.

Ole Miss game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Georgia Tech

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

BETTING ODDS: Ole Miss -18.5

