Ole Miss football score updates vs. Auburn in SEC Week 8

Ole Miss football will try to score its first SEC road victory of the season when it travels to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on Auburn on Saturday.

The Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will be looking to secure back-to-back wins in their series against the Tigers (3-3, 0-3) for the first time since 1952.

It's a game that will offer no shortage of storylines. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin was heavily connected with the open Auburn job last fall. That vacancy was ultimately filled by former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, who will be coaching against the Rebels for the second time since his resignation in 2017.

Ole Miss will benefit from some rest in this one, having just come off its open week. Auburn suffered a lopsided defeat at LSU the last time it took the field.

Ole Miss game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Auburn

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

BETTING ODDS: Ole Miss -6.5

ANTHONY: Empowered by his grandmother's letter, Daijahn Anthony found his way to Ole Miss football

Ole Miss football score updates vs. Auburn Tigers

Check back for score updates as Ole Miss football faces Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss score updates vs. Auburn in SEC football Week 8