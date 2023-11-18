Ole Miss football score updates vs. ULM in college football Week 12

OXFORD ― Ole Miss football will be out to score its seventh home win of the season when it welcomes Louisiana-Monroe to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

The Rebels (8-2) saw their College Football Playoff hopes end with a lopsided loss to Georgia last week. That halted a five-game winning streak for Lane Kiffin's team, which has been perfect at home in 2023.

It's been a difficult season for Terry Bowden's Warhawks (2-8). After winning their first two contests, they've dropped each of their last eight. ULM has already played SEC opposition this season, falling 47-3 to Texas A&M.

The Rebels are 4-0 all-time against the Warhawks, with their most recent victory coming in 2018.

Ole Miss game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs ULM

Kickoff: 11 a.m.

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

Betting Odds: Ole Miss -37.5

Ole Miss football score updates vs. ULM Warhawks

Check back for score updates as Ole Miss football faces ULM at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

