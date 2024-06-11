Ole Miss football schedule: SEC announces kickoff times, windows for eight remaining games

OXFORD — The SEC revealed further details Tuesday relating to Ole Miss football's 2024 schedule, assigning kickoff times and windows for eight games involving the Rebels.

The conference announced the exact start times for Ole Miss' games against Georgia Southern, Kentucky and Florida. It revealed kickoff windows for games against South Carolina, LSU, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Georgia. Exact times and TV network designations for those games will be announced "as the games approach," the SEC said on its official website.

There are four kickoff windows to which a game can be assigned. Games in the early window will start between 11 a.m. and noon CT. The afternoon window includes games that will begin between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The night window will see games start between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Games also can be assigned to the flex window, giving them the option to be part of the afternoon or night slate.

Here's a look at the Ole Miss games that were assigned kickoff times and windows on Tuesday:

Sept. 21 vs. Georgia Southern: 6:45 p.m.. SEC Network

Sept. 28 vs. Kentucky: 11 a.m., ABC or ESPN

Oct. 5 at South Carolina: Flex window

Oct. 12 at LSU: Night window

Oct. 26 vs. Oklahoma: Early window

Nov. 2 at Arkansas: Early window

Nov. 9 vs. Georgia: Flex window

Nov. 23 at Florida: 11 a.m., ABC or ESPN

Exact kickoff times and network designations are known for the first three games of the Rebels' season. Ole Miss will host Furman at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Its home game against Middle Tennessee will kick off at 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network, with a trip to Wake Forest following at 5:30 p.m. on The CW.

Additionally, the SEC already has announced exact scheduling details for the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State, which will take place at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29 on ABC.

MORE DETAILS: Ole Miss football start times, TV information announced for first three games of 2024 season

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: SEC announces kickoff times, windows for Ole Miss football schedule