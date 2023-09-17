Ole Miss football rises again in AP Poll, Coaches Poll after Georgia Tech win
OXFORD — Another week yielded another Ole Miss football victory and another ascent in the polls on Sunday.
Coach Lane Kiffin's team jumped from No. 17 to No. 15 in the AP Poll. The Rebels also moved from No. 19 to No. 16 in the US LBM Coaches Poll after beating Georgia Tech 48-23.
This marks the 32nd week the Rebels have spent in the AP Poll since Kiffin's arrival in 2020. Ole Miss' Week 4 opponent, Alabama, sits 13th in the AP Poll and 12th in the Coaches Poll.
Here's a look at the full AP Poll and Coaches Poll.
Week 4 AP Poll
Georgia
USC
Washington
Notre Dame
Utah
Alabama
Oregon State
Ole Miss
Duke
Colorado
Miami
Washington State
Florida
Week 4 Coaches Poll
Georgia
Michigan
Florida State
Ohio State
USC
Texas
Penn State
Washington
Notre Dame
Utah
Oregon
Alabama
LSU
Oklahoma
Oregon State
Ole Miss
North Carolina
Duke
Colorado
Tennessee
Miami
Iowa
Clemson
Washington State
UCLA
