Ole Miss football rises again in AP Poll, Coaches Poll after Georgia Tech win

David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion-Ledger
OXFORD — Another week yielded another Ole Miss football victory and another ascent in the polls on Sunday.

Coach Lane Kiffin's team jumped from No. 17 to No. 15 in the AP Poll. The Rebels also moved from No. 19 to No. 16 in the US LBM Coaches Poll after beating Georgia Tech 48-23.

This marks the 32nd week the Rebels have spent in the AP Poll since Kiffin's arrival in 2020. Ole Miss' Week 4 opponent, Alabama, sits 13th in the AP Poll and 12th in the Coaches Poll.

Here's a look at the full AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

Week 4 AP Poll

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Texas

  4. Florida State

  5. USC

  6. Ohio State

  7. Penn State

  8. Washington

  9. Notre Dame

  10. Oregon

  11. Utah

  12. LSU

  13. Alabama

  14. Oregon State

  15. Ole Miss

  16. Oklahoma

  17. North Carolina

  18. Duke

  19. Colorado

  20. Miami

  21. Washington State

  22. UCLA

  23. Tennessee

  24. Iowa

  25. Florida

Week 4 Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Florida State

  4. Ohio State

  5. USC

  6. Texas

  7. Penn State

  8. Washington

  9. Notre Dame

  10. Utah

  11. Oregon

  12. Alabama

  13. LSU

  14. Oklahoma

  15. Oregon State

  16. Ole Miss

  17. North Carolina

  18. Duke

  19. Colorado

  20. Tennessee

  21. Miami

  22. Iowa

  23. Clemson

  24. Washington State

  25. UCLA

