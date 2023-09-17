Ole Miss football rises again in AP Poll, Coaches Poll after Georgia Tech win

OXFORD — Another week yielded another Ole Miss football victory and another ascent in the polls on Sunday.

Coach Lane Kiffin's team jumped from No. 17 to No. 15 in the AP Poll. The Rebels also moved from No. 19 to No. 16 in the US LBM Coaches Poll after beating Georgia Tech 48-23.

This marks the 32nd week the Rebels have spent in the AP Poll since Kiffin's arrival in 2020. Ole Miss' Week 4 opponent, Alabama, sits 13th in the AP Poll and 12th in the Coaches Poll.

Here's a look at the full AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

Week 4 AP Poll

Week 4 Coaches Poll

Georgia Michigan Florida State Ohio State USC Texas Penn State Washington Notre Dame Utah Oregon Alabama LSU Oklahoma Oregon State Ole Miss North Carolina Duke Colorado Tennessee Miami Iowa Clemson Washington State UCLA

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football rises again in AP Poll, Coaches Poll