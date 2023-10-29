Ole Miss football recruiting: Four-star quarterback Trever Jackson decommits from Rebels

While Ole Miss showcased an impressive 33-7 win over Vanderbilt in Week 9 of the college football season, the Rebels took a loss in the world of recruiting:

Four-star quarterback Trever Jackson announced his decommitment from the Rebels on Sunday, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. The quarterback from Orlando, Florida, committed to Ole Miss on Aug. 26, choosing the Rebels over SEC foes in Texas A&M, Missouri and (as of the 2024 season) Oklahoma.

Jackson's strong arm and good feel for the pocket makes him a promising prospect as a dual-threat quarterback. Per his 247Sports recruiting profile, Jackson achieved a 59.3% completion rate on his passes as a junior at Winter Garden West Orange, accumulating 1,559 passing yards along with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He later transferred to Jones High School in Orlando for his senior season.

Additionally, he demonstrated his rushing abilities: He carried the ball 52 times for 306 yards, resulting in six more touchdowns. He led his team to a 7-2 record as the starting quarterback at West Orange.

Trever Jackson 247 ranking

Trever Jackson, a 6-3, 190-pound quarterback, has offers from Ole Miss, Texas A&M, UCLA and Oklahoma.

He is listed as the No. 16 quarterback in the nation per the 247Sports' Composite ranking, as well as the No. 38 player in the state of Florida. He is listed as the No. 257 overall player in the 2024 class.

Ole Miss football recruiting ranking

After the loss of Jackson, the Rebels' 2024 recruiting class ranks 24th overall, with five of their 22 hard commits ranked as four-star prospects. The remainder are three-star players.

Some of the most promising prospects include defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin and offensive lineman William Echoles as Ole Miss looks to bolster its offensive and defensive fronts.

