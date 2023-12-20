Ole Miss football recruiting class 2024: Meet Lane Kiffin’s early signees

OXFORD ― The bulk of the 2024 Ole Miss football recruiting class is set to become official on Wednesday, with the early signing period opening.

Transfer portal news typically dominates the headlines for Lane Kiffin's program this time of year, but the Rebels are expected to sign some special high school talent in this cycle.

The group set to sign National Letters of Intent is headlined by Kamarion Franklin. The in-state defensive lineman from Lake Cormorant is rated as the No. 51 overall prospect in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Franklin is one of nine four-star prospects verbally committed to Ole Miss heading into Wednesday. All but one of those players hails from Mississippi, where Kiffin and his staff have dominated for another cycle. Five of the state's top 10 prospects entered early signing day committed to the Rebels.

We'll track the signees as they come in.

