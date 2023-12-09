Ole Miss football receiver Jordan Watkins announces intent to return for 2024 season

OXFORD — Ole Miss football will return at least one of its three starting wide receivers in 2024.

Jordan Watkins announced on social media that he intends to remain with the Rebels next season. The Grove Collective, which raises and distributes Name, Image and Likeness funds to Ole Miss athletes, confirmed the news as well.

Watkins was one of three wideouts for coach Lane Kiffin's team who had at least 700 receiving yards. He caught 53 passes for 741 yards and three touchdowns. He also handled punt return duties for the Rebels, taking one back for a touchdown in the season opener against Mercer.

The 2024 season will be the fifth and final one for Watkins, who transferred from Louisville before the 2022 season.

Dayton Wade, another of the Rebels' trio of star wideouts, has already revealed his intent to go pro after the Peach Bowl against Penn State (10-2) on Dec. 30 (11 a.m., ESPN).

That leaves Tre Harris, who led Ole Miss (10-2) with 851 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, as the only member of that starting group not to announce a decision as of Saturday.

