Ole Miss football RB Quinshon Judkins won't start game against Georgia Tech

OXFORD — If Ole Miss football is going to get its sputtering running game back on track, it will likely have to do so without its best weapon.

Quinshon Judkins, the SEC's leading rusher last season, appears unlikely to play in the Rebels' game against Georgia Tech (1-1) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Ole Miss (2-0) will turn to Ulysses Bentley IV to start. Look for Oregon State transfer Jam Griffin and Matt Brown to also contribute.

The Rebels ran for just 2.5 yards per carry in their win over Tulane last week. Judkins has carried the ball 31 times for 108 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football RB Quinshon Judkins won't start vs Georgia Tech