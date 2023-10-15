Ole Miss football rankings: Where Rebels stand in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after open week
OXFORD — Ole Miss football continued its steady ascent up the polls without playing a game.
Ole Miss moved up one spot in this week's US LBM Coaches Poll to No. 12. The Rebels remained No. 13 in the AP Poll.
The Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) play at Auburn (3-3, 0-3) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).
Here's a look at the polls in full.
College football rankings for Week 8
US LBM Coaches Poll
SEC teams in bold.
Rank
Team
Record
Points (First place votes)
1
Georgia
7-0
1590 (58)
2
7-0
1516 (4)
3
6-0
1429 (1)
4
6-0
1390
5
Washington
6-0
1325
6
6-0
1302
7
6-0
1260 (1)
8
5-1
1078
8
6-1
1078
10
6-0
1038
11
5-1
989
12
Ole Miss
5-1
849
13
Oregon State
6-1
809
14
Utah
5-1
704
15
5-1
663
16
USC
6-1
606
17
Duke
5-1
590
18
Notre Dame
6-2
572
19
5-2
482
20
6-1
368
21
6-1
309
22
Air Force
6-0
196
23
6-1
192
24
5-1
112
25
4-2
70
Others receiving votes: James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (FL) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1
AP Top 25
SEC teams in bold.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
1
Georgia
7-0
1541 (43)
2
Michigan
7-0
1492 (16)
3
Ohio State
6-0
1393 (1)
4
Florida State
6-0
1388 (1)
5
Washington
6-0
1355 (2)
6
Oklahoma
6-0
1277
7
Penn State
6-0
1253
8
Texas
5-1
1098
9
Oregon
5-1
1034
10
North Carolina
6-0
1011
11
Alabama
6-1
987
12
Oregon State
6-1
834
13
Ole Miss
5-1
825
14
Utah
5-1
695
15
Notre Dame
6-2
664
16
Duke
5-1
593
17
Tennessee
5-1
557
18
USC
6-1
530
19
LSU
5-2
493
20
Missouri
6-1
365
21
Louisville
6-1
309
22
Air Force
6-0
245
23
Tulane
5-1
137
24
Iowa
6-1
125
25
UCLA
4-2
122
Others receiving votes: James Madison 70, Clemson 35, Florida 12, Washington St. 11, Fresno St. 6, Liberty 5, Kentucky 4, Wyoming 4, Kansas 2, West Virginia 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Miami 1.
