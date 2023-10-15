Ole Miss football rankings: Where Rebels stand in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after open week

OXFORD — Ole Miss football continued its steady ascent up the polls without playing a game.

Ole Miss moved up one spot in this week's US LBM Coaches Poll to No. 12. The Rebels remained No. 13 in the AP Poll.

The Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) play at Auburn (3-3, 0-3) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).

Here's a look at the polls in full.

College football rankings for Week 8

US LBM Coaches Poll

SEC teams in bold.

Rank Team Record Points (First place votes) 1 Georgia 7-0 1590 (58) 2 Michigan 7-0 1516 (4) 3 Ohio State 6-0 1429 (1) 4 Florida State 6-0 1390 5 Washington 6-0 1325 6 Penn State 6-0 1302 7 Oklahoma 6-0 1260 (1) 8 Texas 5-1 1078 8 Alabama 6-1 1078 10 North Carolina 6-0 1038 11 Oregon 5-1 989 12 Ole Miss 5-1 849 13 Oregon State 6-1 809 14 Utah 5-1 704 15 Tennessee 5-1 663 16 USC 6-1 606 17 Duke 5-1 590 18 Notre Dame 6-2 572 19 LSU 5-2 482 20 Missouri 6-1 368 21 Louisville 6-1 309 22 Air Force 6-0 196 23 Iowa 6-1 192 24 Tulane 5-1 112 25 UCLA 4-2 70

Others receiving votes: James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (FL) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1

AP Top 25

SEC teams in bold.

Rank Team Record Points 1 Georgia 7-0 1541 (43) 2 Michigan 7-0 1492 (16) 3 Ohio State 6-0 1393 (1) 4 Florida State 6-0 1388 (1) 5 Washington 6-0 1355 (2) 6 Oklahoma 6-0 1277 7 Penn State 6-0 1253 8 Texas 5-1 1098 9 Oregon 5-1 1034 10 North Carolina 6-0 1011 11 Alabama 6-1 987 12 Oregon State 6-1 834 13 Ole Miss 5-1 825 14 Utah 5-1 695 15 Notre Dame 6-2 664 16 Duke 5-1 593 17 Tennessee 5-1 557 18 USC 6-1 530 19 LSU 5-2 493 20 Missouri 6-1 365 21 Louisville 6-1 309 22 Air Force 6-0 245 23 Tulane 5-1 137 24 Iowa 6-1 125 25 UCLA 4-2 122

Others receiving votes: James Madison 70, Clemson 35, Florida 12, Washington St. 11, Fresno St. 6, Liberty 5, Kentucky 4, Wyoming 4, Kansas 2, West Virginia 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Miami 1.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football rankings: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll for Rebels