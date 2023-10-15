Ole Miss football rankings: Where Rebels stand in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after open week

Advertisement
David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion-Ledger
OXFORD — Ole Miss football continued its steady ascent up the polls without playing a game.

Ole Miss moved up one spot in this week's US LBM Coaches Poll to No. 12. The Rebels remained No. 13 in the AP Poll.

The Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) play at Auburn (3-3, 0-3) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).

Here's a look at the polls in full.

College football rankings for Week 8

US LBM Coaches Poll

SEC teams in bold.

Rank

Team

Record

Points (First place votes)

1

Georgia

7-0

1590 (58)

2

Michigan

7-0

1516 (4)

3

Ohio State

6-0

1429 (1)

4

Florida State

6-0

1390

5

Washington

6-0

1325

6

Penn State

6-0

1302

7

Oklahoma

6-0

1260 (1)

8

Texas

5-1

1078

8

Alabama

6-1

1078

10

North Carolina

6-0

1038

11

Oregon

5-1

989

12

Ole Miss

5-1

849

13

Oregon State

6-1

809

14

Utah

5-1

704

15

Tennessee

5-1

663

16

USC

6-1

606

17

Duke

5-1

590

18

Notre Dame

6-2

572

19

LSU

5-2

482

20

Missouri

6-1

368

21

Louisville

6-1

309

22

Air Force

6-0

196

23

Iowa

6-1

192

24

Tulane

5-1

112

25

UCLA

4-2

70

Others receiving votes: James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (FL) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1

AP Top 25

SEC teams in bold.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

1

Georgia

7-0

1541 (43)

2

Michigan

7-0

1492 (16)

3

Ohio State

6-0

1393 (1)

4

Florida State

6-0

1388 (1)

5

Washington

6-0

1355 (2)

6

Oklahoma

6-0

1277

7

Penn State

6-0

1253

8

Texas

5-1

1098

9

Oregon

5-1

1034

10

North Carolina

6-0

1011

11

Alabama

6-1

987

12

Oregon State

6-1

834

13

Ole Miss

5-1

825

14

Utah

5-1

695

15

Notre Dame

6-2

664

16

Duke

5-1

593

17

Tennessee

5-1

557

18

USC

6-1

530

19

LSU

5-2

493

20

Missouri

6-1

365

21

Louisville

6-1

309

22

Air Force

6-0

245

23

Tulane

5-1

137

24

Iowa

6-1

125

25

UCLA

4-2

122

Others receiving votes: James Madison 70, Clemson 35, Florida 12, Washington St. 11, Fresno St. 6, Liberty 5, Kentucky 4, Wyoming 4, Kansas 2, West Virginia 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Miami 1.

