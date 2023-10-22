Ole Miss football rankings: Where Rebels stand in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after Auburn win

Another win means another week in the top-15 of the polls for Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin.

The Rebels collected their third consecutive victory on Saturday and their first road SEC win of the season, topping Auburn 28-21 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Starting the week at No. 13 in the AP Poll, Ole Miss came in at No. 12 in the updated rankings released on Sunday. The Rebels also sit at No. 11 in this week's US LBM Coaches Poll, up one spot from No. 12

With the Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) now shifting their focus toward a home game with Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network), here's a look at the full polls.

College football rankings for Week 9

US LBM Coaches Poll

SEC teams in bold.

Others receiving votes: Florida 52; Miami (FL) 27; Kansas State 25; Iowa 24; Fresno State 23; Oklahoma State 13; Kentucky 10; Wyoming 9; SMU 8; Liberty 8; Arizona 7; UNLV 6; Maryland 4; Kansas 4; Wisconsin 2; Toledo 2; Clemson 1;

AP Top 25

SEC teams in bold.

Rank Team Record Points (No. 1 votes) 1. Georgia 7-0 1536 (38) 2. Michigan 8-0 1504 (19) 3. Ohio State 7-0 1454 (3) 4. Florida State 7-0 1408 (3) 5. Washington 7-0 1325 6. Oklahoma 7-0 1267 7. Texas 6-1 1150 8. Oregon 6-1 1133 9. Alabama 7-1 1071 10. Penn State 6-1 999 11. Oregon State 6-1 922 12. Ole Miss 6-1 889 13. Utah 6-1 868 14. Notre Dame 6-2 718 15. LSU 6-2 687 16. Missouri 7-1 594 17. UNC 6-1 506 18. Louisville 6-1 420 19. Air Force 7-0 395 20. Duke 5-2 371 21. Tennessee 5-2 306 22. Tulane 6-1 248 23. UCLA 5-2 243 24. USC 6-2 193 25. James Madison 7-0 167

Others receiving votes: Florida 34, Liberty 17, Kansas St. 16, Miami 12, Fresno St. 8, Oklahoma St. 5, Toledo 3, Kentucky 2, Rutgers 2, UNLV 1, Wisconsin 1.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football rankings: Where Rebels stand in latest polls