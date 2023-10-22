Advertisement

Ole Miss football rankings: Where Rebels stand in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after Auburn win

David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion-Ledger
Another win means another week in the top-15 of the polls for Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin.

The Rebels collected their third consecutive victory on Saturday and their first road SEC win of the season, topping Auburn 28-21 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Starting the week at No. 13 in the AP Poll, Ole Miss came in at No. 12 in the updated rankings released on Sunday. The Rebels also sit at No. 11 in this week's US LBM Coaches Poll, up one spot from No. 12

With the Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) now shifting their focus toward a home game with Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network), here's a look at the full polls.

College football rankings for Week 9

US LBM Coaches Poll

SEC teams in bold.

Rank

Team

Record

Points (No. 1 votes)

1.

Georgia

7-0

1586 (58)

2.

Michigan

8-0

1522 (4)

3.

Ohio State

7-0

1459 (2)

4.

Florida State

7-0

1426

5.

Washington

7-0

1333

6.

Oklahoma

7-0

1283

7.

Texas

6-1

1150

8.

Alabama

7-1

1141

9.

Oregon

6-1

1089

10.

Penn State

6-1

1056

11.

Ole Miss

6-1

931

12.

Oregon State

6-1

892

13.

Utah

6-1

866

14.

Notre Dame

6-2

688

15.

LSU

6-2

677

16.

Missouri

7-1

604

17.

UNC

6-1

574

18.

Louisville

6-1

451

19.

Air Force

7-0

374

20.

Tennessee

5-2

356

21.

Duke

5-2

350

22.

USC

6-2

269

23.

Tulane

6-1

202

24.

UCLA

5-2

195

25.

James Madison

7-0

101

Others receiving votes: Florida 52; Miami (FL) 27; Kansas State 25; Iowa 24; Fresno State 23; Oklahoma State 13; Kentucky 10; Wyoming 9; SMU 8; Liberty 8; Arizona 7; UNLV 6; Maryland 4; Kansas 4; Wisconsin 2; Toledo 2; Clemson 1;

AP Top 25

SEC teams in bold.

Rank

Team

Record

Points (No. 1 votes)

1.

Georgia

7-0

1536 (38)

2.

Michigan

8-0

1504 (19)

3.

Ohio State

7-0

1454 (3)

4.

Florida State

7-0

1408 (3)

5.

Washington

7-0

1325

6.

Oklahoma

7-0

1267

7.

Texas

6-1

1150

8.

Oregon

6-1

1133

9.

Alabama

7-1

1071

10.

Penn State

6-1

999

11.

Oregon State

6-1

922

12.

Ole Miss

6-1

889

13.

Utah

6-1

868

14.

Notre Dame

6-2

718

15.

LSU

6-2

687

16.

Missouri

7-1

594

17.

UNC

6-1

506

18.

Louisville

6-1

420

19.

Air Force

7-0

395

20.

Duke

5-2

371

21.

Tennessee

5-2

306

22.

Tulane

6-1

248

23.

UCLA

5-2

243

24.

USC

6-2

193

25.

James Madison

7-0

167

Others receiving votes: Florida 34, Liberty 17, Kansas St. 16, Miami 12, Fresno St. 8, Oklahoma St. 5, Toledo 3, Kentucky 2, Rutgers 2, UNLV 1, Wisconsin 1.

