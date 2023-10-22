Ole Miss football rankings: Where Rebels stand in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after Auburn win
Another win means another week in the top-15 of the polls for Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin.
The Rebels collected their third consecutive victory on Saturday and their first road SEC win of the season, topping Auburn 28-21 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Starting the week at No. 13 in the AP Poll, Ole Miss came in at No. 12 in the updated rankings released on Sunday. The Rebels also sit at No. 11 in this week's US LBM Coaches Poll, up one spot from No. 12
With the Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) now shifting their focus toward a home game with Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network), here's a look at the full polls.
College football rankings for Week 9
US LBM Coaches Poll
SEC teams in bold.
Rank
Team
Record
Points (No. 1 votes)
1.
Georgia
7-0
1586 (58)
2.
8-0
1522 (4)
3.
7-0
1459 (2)
4.
7-0
1426
5.
Washington
7-0
1333
6.
7-0
1283
7.
6-1
1150
8.
7-1
1141
9.
6-1
1089
10.
6-1
1056
11.
Ole Miss
6-1
931
12.
Oregon State
6-1
892
13.
Utah
6-1
866
14.
Notre Dame
6-2
688
15.
6-2
677
16.
7-1
604
17.
UNC
6-1
574
18.
6-1
451
19.
Air Force
7-0
374
20.
5-2
356
21.
Duke
5-2
350
22.
6-2
269
23.
6-1
202
24.
5-2
195
25.
7-0
101
Others receiving votes: Florida 52; Miami (FL) 27; Kansas State 25; Iowa 24; Fresno State 23; Oklahoma State 13; Kentucky 10; Wyoming 9; SMU 8; Liberty 8; Arizona 7; UNLV 6; Maryland 4; Kansas 4; Wisconsin 2; Toledo 2; Clemson 1;
AP Top 25
SEC teams in bold.
Rank
Team
Record
Points (No. 1 votes)
1.
Georgia
7-0
1536 (38)
2.
Michigan
8-0
1504 (19)
3.
Ohio State
7-0
1454 (3)
4.
Florida State
7-0
1408 (3)
5.
Washington
7-0
1325
6.
Oklahoma
7-0
1267
7.
Texas
6-1
1150
8.
Oregon
6-1
1133
9.
Alabama
7-1
1071
10.
Penn State
6-1
999
11.
Oregon State
6-1
922
12.
Ole Miss
6-1
889
13.
Utah
6-1
868
14.
Notre Dame
6-2
718
15.
LSU
6-2
687
16.
Missouri
7-1
594
17.
UNC
6-1
506
18.
Louisville
6-1
420
19.
Air Force
7-0
395
20.
Duke
5-2
371
21.
Tennessee
5-2
306
22.
Tulane
6-1
248
23.
UCLA
5-2
243
24.
USC
6-2
193
25.
James Madison
7-0
167
Others receiving votes: Florida 34, Liberty 17, Kansas St. 16, Miami 12, Fresno St. 8, Oklahoma St. 5, Toledo 3, Kentucky 2, Rutgers 2, UNLV 1, Wisconsin 1.
