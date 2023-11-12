Advertisement

Ole Miss football ranking: Where Lane Kiffin's team stands after Georgia loss

David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion-Ledger
·1 min read

Ole Miss football saw its five-game winning streak emphatically snapped by Georgia on Saturday, falling 52-17 to the two-time defending national champions at Sanford Stadium.

As a result, Lane Kiffin's team fell in the polls on Sunday.

The Rebels dropped from No. 10 to No. 14 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. In the AP Poll, Ole Miss fell from No. 10 to No. 13.

Ole Miss ranked ninth in the College Football Playoff rankings this week. The Rebels will almost certainly take a tumble in those ratings as well when they're updated on Tuesday.

For now, here's a look at the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

Ole Miss football in the AP Poll

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Ohio State

  4. Florida State

  5. Washington

  6. Oregon

  7. Texas

  8. Alabama

  9. Louisville

  10. Oregon State

  11. Mizzou

  12. Penn State

  13. Ole Miss

  14. Oklahoma

  15. LSU

  16. Utah

  17. Tulane

  18. James Madison

  19. Arizona

  20. Notre Dame

  21. Tennessee

  22. UNC

  23. Kansas State

  24. Oklahoma State

  25. Liberty

Ole Miss football in the Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Ohio State

  4. Florida State

  5. Washington

  6. Oregon

  7. Texas

  8. Alabama

  9. Louisville

  10. Oregon State

  11. Mizzou

  12. Penn State

  13. Oklahoma

  14. Ole Miss

  15. LSU

  16. Utah

  17. Tulane

  18. Notre Dame

  19. Tennessee

  20. UNC

  21. James Madison

  22. Arizona

  23. Iowa

  24. Kansas State

  25. Oklahoma State

