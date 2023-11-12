Ole Miss football ranking: Where Lane Kiffin's team stands after Georgia loss

Ole Miss football saw its five-game winning streak emphatically snapped by Georgia on Saturday, falling 52-17 to the two-time defending national champions at Sanford Stadium.

As a result, Lane Kiffin's team fell in the polls on Sunday.

The Rebels dropped from No. 10 to No. 14 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. In the AP Poll, Ole Miss fell from No. 10 to No. 13.

Ole Miss ranked ninth in the College Football Playoff rankings this week. The Rebels will almost certainly take a tumble in those ratings as well when they're updated on Tuesday.

For now, here's a look at the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

Ole Miss football in the AP Poll

Ole Miss football in the Coaches Poll

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Oregon Texas Alabama Louisville Oregon State Mizzou Penn State Oklahoma Ole Miss LSU Utah Tulane Notre Dame Tennessee UNC James Madison Arizona Iowa Kansas State Oklahoma State

