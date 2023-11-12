Ole Miss football ranking: Where Lane Kiffin's team stands after Georgia loss
Ole Miss football saw its five-game winning streak emphatically snapped by Georgia on Saturday, falling 52-17 to the two-time defending national champions at Sanford Stadium.
As a result, Lane Kiffin's team fell in the polls on Sunday.
The Rebels dropped from No. 10 to No. 14 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. In the AP Poll, Ole Miss fell from No. 10 to No. 13.
Ole Miss ranked ninth in the College Football Playoff rankings this week. The Rebels will almost certainly take a tumble in those ratings as well when they're updated on Tuesday.
For now, here's a look at the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
Ole Miss football in the AP Poll
Georgia
Florida State
Washington
Oregon State
Mizzou
Ole Miss
Utah
Arizona
Notre Dame
UNC
Kansas State
Oklahoma State
Liberty
Ole Miss football in the Coaches Poll
Georgia
Michigan
Ohio State
Florida State
Washington
Oregon
Texas
Alabama
Louisville
Oregon State
Mizzou
Penn State
Oklahoma
Ole Miss
LSU
Utah
Tulane
Notre Dame
Tennessee
UNC
James Madison
Arizona
Kansas State
Oklahoma State
This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Where Ole Miss football stands in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after loss