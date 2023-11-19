Advertisement

Ole Miss football ranking: Where Lane Kiffin's team stands in AP Poll, Coaches Poll after ULM

David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion-Ledger
·1 min read

OXFORD — Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin rebounded slightly in the latest round of polls released on Sunday.

Having dropped out of the top 10 following a lopsided loss to Georgia, the Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC) secured a workmanlike 35-3 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. Receiving some help elsewhere, they moved up from No. 14 to No. 12 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. In the AP Poll, the Rebels rose from No. 13 to No. 12.

Ole Miss came in at No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings released last week. The updated rankings will come out on Tuesday.

For now, here's a look at the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

Ole Miss football in the AP Poll

  1. Georgia

  2. Ohio State

  3. Michigan

  4. Washington

  5. Florida State

  6. Oregon

  7. Texas

  8. Alabama

  9. Louisville

  10. Mizzou

  11. Penn State

  12. Ole Miss

  13. Oklahoma

  14. LSU

  15. Oregon State

  16. Arizona

  17. Notre Dame

  18. Tulane

  19. Kansas State

  20. Iowa

  21. Oklahoma State

  22. Liberty

  23. Toledo

  24. James Madison

  25. Tennessee

DART: Jaxson Dart walks back Lane Kiffin comments, undecided on 2024 Ole Miss football return

Ole Miss football in the Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia

  2. Ohio State

  3. Michigan

  4. Florida State

  5. Washington

  6. Oregon

  7. Texas

  8. Alabama

  9. Louisville

  10. Mizzou

  11. Penn State

  12. Ole Miss

  13. Oklahoma

  14. LSU

  15. Oregon State

  16. Arizona

  17. Notre Dame

  18. Tulane

  19. Iowa

  20. Kansas State

  21. Oklahoma State

  22. Liberty

  23. Tennessee

  24. NC State

  25. SMU

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Where Ole Miss football ranks in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after ULM win