Ole Miss football ranking: Where Lane Kiffin's team stands in AP Poll, Coaches Poll after ULM
OXFORD — Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin rebounded slightly in the latest round of polls released on Sunday.
Having dropped out of the top 10 following a lopsided loss to Georgia, the Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC) secured a workmanlike 35-3 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. Receiving some help elsewhere, they moved up from No. 14 to No. 12 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. In the AP Poll, the Rebels rose from No. 13 to No. 12.
Ole Miss came in at No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings released last week. The updated rankings will come out on Tuesday.
For now, here's a look at the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
Ole Miss football in the AP Poll
Georgia
Washington
Florida State
Mizzou
Ole Miss
Oregon State
Arizona
Notre Dame
Kansas State
Oklahoma State
Liberty
Toledo
DART: Jaxson Dart walks back Lane Kiffin comments, undecided on 2024 Ole Miss football return
Ole Miss football in the Coaches Poll
Georgia
Ohio State
Michigan
Florida State
Washington
Oregon
Texas
Alabama
Louisville
Mizzou
Penn State
Ole Miss
Oklahoma
LSU
Oregon State
Arizona
Notre Dame
Tulane
Iowa
Kansas State
Oklahoma State
Liberty
Tennessee
NC State
This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Where Ole Miss football ranks in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after ULM win