Ole Miss football ranking: Where Lane Kiffin's team stands in AP Poll, Coaches Poll after ULM

OXFORD — Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin rebounded slightly in the latest round of polls released on Sunday.

Having dropped out of the top 10 following a lopsided loss to Georgia, the Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC) secured a workmanlike 35-3 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. Receiving some help elsewhere, they moved up from No. 14 to No. 12 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. In the AP Poll, the Rebels rose from No. 13 to No. 12.

Ole Miss came in at No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings released last week. The updated rankings will come out on Tuesday.

For now, here's a look at the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

Ole Miss football in the AP Poll

Ole Miss football in the Coaches Poll

Georgia Ohio State Michigan Florida State Washington Oregon Texas Alabama Louisville Mizzou Penn State Ole Miss Oklahoma LSU Oregon State Arizona Notre Dame Tulane Iowa Kansas State Oklahoma State Liberty Tennessee NC State SMU

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Where Ole Miss football ranks in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after ULM win