Ole Miss football ranking: Where Lane Kiffin's Rebels stand in AP Poll after Egg Bowl win

David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
OXFORD — Ole Miss football brought the Golden Egg back to Oxford this week, securing a 17-7 victory over Mississippi State on Thursday.

It was Lane Kiffin's third Egg Bowl victory in four contests against the Bulldogs since he arrived to coach the Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) before the 2020 season.

The pollsters reacted by giving Ole Miss a slight boost. Helped by Louisville's loss to Kentucky, the Rebels moved up from No. 12 to No. 11 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Ole Miss also moved up from No. 12 to No. 11 in the AP Poll.

Here's a look at the full polls.

Ole Miss football AP Poll ranking

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Washington

  4. Florida State

  5. Oregon

  6. Ohio State

  7. Texas

  8. Alabama

  9. Mizzou

  10. Penn State

  11. Ole Miss

  12. Oklahoma

  13. LSU

  14. Arizona

  15. Louisville

  16. Notre Dame

  17. Tulane

  18. Iowa

  19. Oklahoma State

  20. Liberty

  21. NC State

  22. Oregon State

  23. Toledo

  24. James Madison

  25. SMU

Ole Miss football Coaches Poll ranking

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Washington

  4. Florida State

  5. Oregon

  6. Ohio State

  7. Texas

  8. Alabama

  9. Mizzou

  10. Penn State

  11. Ole Miss

  12. Oklahoma

  13. LSU

  14. Louisville

  15. Arizona

  16. Notre Dame

  17. Iowa

  18. Tulane

  19. Oklahoma State

  20. NC State

  21. Oregon State

  22. Liberty

  23. Tennessee

  24. SMU

  25. James Madison

