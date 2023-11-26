Ole Miss football ranking: Where Lane Kiffin's Rebels stand in AP Poll after Egg Bowl win

OXFORD — Ole Miss football brought the Golden Egg back to Oxford this week, securing a 17-7 victory over Mississippi State on Thursday.

It was Lane Kiffin's third Egg Bowl victory in four contests against the Bulldogs since he arrived to coach the Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) before the 2020 season.

The pollsters reacted by giving Ole Miss a slight boost. Helped by Louisville's loss to Kentucky, the Rebels moved up from No. 12 to No. 11 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Ole Miss also moved up from No. 12 to No. 11 in the AP Poll.

Here's a look at the full polls.

Ole Miss football AP Poll ranking

Georgia Michigan Washington Florida State Oregon Ohio State Texas Alabama Mizzou Penn State Ole Miss Oklahoma LSU Arizona Louisville Notre Dame Tulane Iowa Oklahoma State Liberty NC State Oregon State Toledo James Madison SMU

Ole Miss football Coaches Poll ranking

Georgia Michigan Washington Florida State Oregon Ohio State Texas Alabama Mizzou Penn State Ole Miss Oklahoma LSU Louisville Arizona Notre Dame Iowa Tulane Oklahoma State NC State Oregon State Liberty Tennessee SMU James Madison

