Ole Miss football ranking: Where Lane Kiffin's Rebels stand in AP Poll after Egg Bowl win
OXFORD — Ole Miss football brought the Golden Egg back to Oxford this week, securing a 17-7 victory over Mississippi State on Thursday.
It was Lane Kiffin's third Egg Bowl victory in four contests against the Bulldogs since he arrived to coach the Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) before the 2020 season.
The pollsters reacted by giving Ole Miss a slight boost. Helped by Louisville's loss to Kentucky, the Rebels moved up from No. 12 to No. 11 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Ole Miss also moved up from No. 12 to No. 11 in the AP Poll.
Here's a look at the full polls.
Ole Miss football AP Poll ranking
Georgia
Michigan
Washington
Florida State
Oregon
Ohio State
Texas
Alabama
Mizzou
Penn State
Ole Miss
Oklahoma
LSU
Arizona
Louisville
Notre Dame
Tulane
Iowa
Oklahoma State
Liberty
NC State
Oregon State
Toledo
James Madison
SMU
Ole Miss football Coaches Poll ranking
Georgia
Michigan
Washington
Florida State
Oregon
Ohio State
Texas
Alabama
Mizzou
Penn State
Ole Miss
Oklahoma
LSU
Louisville
Arizona
Notre Dame
Iowa
Tulane
Oklahoma State
NC State
Oregon State
Liberty
Tennessee
SMU
James Madison
