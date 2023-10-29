Ole Miss football ranking: Where Rebels stand in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

OXFORD — Ole Miss football was once again rewarded for a victory with an ascent in the polls.

The Rebels defeated Vanderbilt 33-7 on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, collecting their fourth consecutive win to stay unbeaten at home on the season. Consequently, they moved up from No. 11 to No. 10 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

In the AP Poll, the Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) rose from No. 12 to No. 11.

The first truly meaningful set of rankings of this college football season is set to come out on Tuesday, when ESPN airs the College Football Playoff rankings show at 6 p.m. CT.

Until then, here's a look at the full polls:

Ole Miss football in the AP Top 25

Ole Miss football in the US LBM Coaches Poll

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Texas Oregon Alabama Penn State Ole Miss Oklahoma Notre Dame LSU Mizzou Louisville Tennessee Air Force Utah Oregon State UCLA Tulane USC Kansas James Madison North Carolina

