Ole Miss football ranking: Where Rebels stand in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
OXFORD — Ole Miss football was once again rewarded for a victory with an ascent in the polls.
The Rebels defeated Vanderbilt 33-7 on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, collecting their fourth consecutive win to stay unbeaten at home on the season. Consequently, they moved up from No. 11 to No. 10 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
In the AP Poll, the Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) rose from No. 12 to No. 11.
The first truly meaningful set of rankings of this college football season is set to come out on Tuesday, when ESPN airs the College Football Playoff rankings show at 6 p.m. CT.
Until then, here's a look at the full polls:
Ole Miss football in the AP Top 25
Georgia
Washington
Ole Miss
Notre Dame
Mizzou
Oregon State
Air Force
Utah
USC
Kansas State
Ole Miss football in the US LBM Coaches Poll
Georgia
Michigan
Ohio State
Florida State
Washington
Texas
Oregon
Alabama
Penn State
Ole Miss
Oklahoma
Notre Dame
LSU
Mizzou
Louisville
Tennessee
Air Force
Utah
Oregon State
UCLA
Tulane
USC
Kansas
James Madison
