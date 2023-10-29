Advertisement

Ole Miss football ranking: Where Rebels stand in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion-Ledger
·1 min read

OXFORD — Ole Miss football was once again rewarded for a victory with an ascent in the polls.

The Rebels defeated Vanderbilt 33-7 on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, collecting their fourth consecutive win to stay unbeaten at home on the season. Consequently, they moved up from No. 11 to No. 10 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

In the AP Poll, the Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) rose from No. 12 to No. 11.

The first truly meaningful set of rankings of this college football season is set to come out on Tuesday, when ESPN airs the College Football Playoff rankings show at 6 p.m. CT.

Until then, here's a look at the full polls:

Ole Miss football in the AP Top 25

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Ohio State

  4. Florida State

  5. Washington

  6. Oregon

  7. Texas

  8. Alabama

  9. Penn State

  10. Oklahoma

  11. Ole Miss

  12. Notre Dame

  13. LSU

  14. Mizzou

  15. Louisville

  16. Oregon State

  17. Air Force

  18. Utah

  19. Tennessee

  20. UCLA

  21. Tulane

  22. Kansas

  23. James Madison

  24. USC

  25. Kansas State

Ole Miss football in the US LBM Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Ohio State

  4. Florida State

  5. Washington

  6. Texas

  7. Oregon

  8. Alabama

  9. Penn State

  10. Ole Miss

  11. Oklahoma

  12. Notre Dame

  13. LSU

  14. Mizzou

  15. Louisville

  16. Tennessee

  17. Air Force

  18. Utah

  19. Oregon State

  20. UCLA

  21. Tulane

  22. USC

  23. Kansas

  24. James Madison

  25. North Carolina

